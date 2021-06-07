What are black and white fungus?How is it sent? Everything you need to know is here

Our country has been fighting the coronavirus since a year, and this year the fungus has teamed up with the virus to increase human suffering. Black and white fungi spread in the news and we all do it. I’m afraid. So many questions come to mind about this fungus. Here are some answers.

What are black and white fungus?

Mucor disease or melanomycosis is an infection caused by a type of fungus that forms black colonies in infected tissue.

Candida or white fungi are infections caused by a type of fungus that forms white colonies in infected tissue.

How is it transmitted?

It is transmitted primarily by inhalation and ingestion of fungal spores present in the air. In rare cases, it can enter the body through cuts or trauma to the skin.

Where are you from

Like other microbes, bacteria and viruses, fungi are present in the surrounding environment. It is commonly found in soil, air, and even the human nose and mucus.

Do you get airborne?

Okay. Since spores are present in the air, it is almost impossible to avoid diffusion.

Do fungi spread from person to person?

No, fungal infections are non-communicable.

Can we all get infected?

No. Since microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, fungi) are present in the air, they cannot be avoided from entering the body, but not all people are infected. It’s how immune we are, that is, how strong the immune system is to check the spread of fungi in our body. A healthy immune system fights microorganisms when they invade. , Immunized individuals are less susceptible to black mold disease because they limit their further growth.

Who is more likely to get it?

People with immunodeficiency are susceptible to infection. Those over 60 years old, those with chronic uncontrolled diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, COPD, asthma, tuberculosis, those who are receiving immunosuppressive drug treatment such as steroids for chronic diseases such as cancer, Long-term post-organ transplant use Antibiotics, long-term hospitalization, undernourishment, chewing tobacco, smoking, alcohol are susceptible.

Can all patients with COVID get a black-and-white fungal infection?

No. Black-and-white fungal infections are rare and not all patients with COVID are infected.

Why is this infection increasing in COVID patients?

COVID itself weakens immunity, giving you the opportunity to grow bacteria and fungi (opportunistic infections).

Drugs such as steroids used to treat COVID reduce the number of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that protects the body from bacteria, viruses, and fungi. These drugs save the patient’s life by reducing the inflammation caused by a strong immune response to the virus. Decreased lymphocyte counts lead to opportunistic fungal infections in Covid-19 patients. Patients with a poorly functioning immune system are more likely to develop mucormycosis and Candida infections.

Drugs like antibiotics used to control secondary bacterial infections also limit the growth of beneficial bacteria that protect us from fungi.

Since zinc acts as a catalyst for fungal growth, excessive use of zinc can also be a cause.

Long-term use of oxygen (mainly industrial oxygen) may also be the reason. Vapors create a favorable environment for fungal growth around the mouth and nose.

Should I stop these medicines?

No, these drugs save lives in the treatment of COVID.

How can I prevent fungal infections while taking these medications?

The drug should only be taken under the strict medical supervision of a registered healthcare professional (RMP). RMP knows the rationale for prescribing the right drug to the right patient at the right time, at the right dose, frequency, and duration. Misuse of these drugs by the patient himself or by quackery causes opportunistic infections and many other problems.

Are you also responsible for natural products like “kadha”?

Taking too much of anything can cause some problems. The content of kadha is also antibacterial and steroidal, so yes, it can also contribute in addition to allopathic drugs. Many of these natural products are rich in minerals such as zinc and iron that act as catalysts for fungal growth.

Does this infection occur without COVID?

Okay. Infection can occur in immunocompromised individuals with or without COVID.

Is Black Mold Infection Deadly?

Okay.Zygomycosis or black mold is rare but can be fatal

What are the symptoms of black mold disease?

There are various signs and symptoms depending on the affected area.

Rhino orbital encephalopathy: Infection occurs when you inhale fungal spores. It can infect the nose, orbit, orbit, and mouth and spread to the brain. Symptoms include headache, stuffy nose, runny nose (green), sinus pain, epistaxis, swelling of the face, lack of facial sensation, and discoloration of the skin.

Pulmonary zygomycosis: When spores are inhaled and reach the respiratory system, they affect the lungs. Symptoms are fever, chest pain, cough and blood.

The fungus also infects the gastrointestinal tract, skin, and other organs, but the most common type is rhinoceros-type mucormycosis.

What are some ways to detect black mold infection?

Black fungi are suspected by clinical symptoms followed by radiological examinations such as MRI. To confirm infection, a small area of ​​tissue must be cut out and observed under a microscope, and a biopsy must be performed to observe colonies of black mold in culture.

Is this condition treatable?

Okay. It can be treated if diagnosed early with antifungal drugs such as amphotericin and posaconazole. In some cases, surgical wound resection, such as removal of infected tissue, may be required.

Is White Fungal Infection Deadly?

No. Candidiasis and mildew are not fatal.

Is White Fungal Infection Treatable?

Okay. Candidiasis or mildew can be completely treated with very cheap antifungal drugs.

Then how to protect yourself?

Wearing a clean mask is the most effective way to prevent fungal spores from entering your body through your nose or mouth. Wash or replace the mask frequently.

Immediately wash cuts, bruises, or scratches with water.

Get strict COVID treatment under the medical supervision of RMP. Do not self-medicate. Do not prey on Kwax. Vapor inhalation and “kada” or other such natural products should not be overdose for an unlimited period of time.

Disclaimer:Authors are Dr. Niket Lai, MBBS, MD, Maurana Azad Medical College and related Rock Nayak Hospital, Delhi.The expressed views are personal

