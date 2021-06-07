COVID LiveUpdate: After 1 million jabs have been administered in the last 9 days alone, vaccination deployments will reach 5 million.





Details of new cases related to Arcare As I heard at a Victorian media conference, there are three new cases of COVID-19 related to an Arcare geriatric care facility in Maidstone, western Melbourne. Two of them, announced yesterday, include residents and workers. Another staff member tested positive today. Currently, the staff is conducting daily tests. Currently, there are 9 cases related to the center. It includes 3 residents, 4 staff and 2 staff relatives. “We are working closely with the Federal Department of Health to ensure we have enough team members to support our population at this time,” said Colin Singh, Colin Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Arcare Maidstone. The Victorian Aged Care Response Center is involved in coordinating epidemic response. “We had a lot of discussions with colleagues at the Victorian Elderly Care Center about ensuring strict control of infection prevention and assigning new employees to the unit.” According to Weimar, the new workforce began while more than 300 staff members were quarantined as key close contacts. Weimar said, “It is the new staff that all these major close contacts come in to do the important work of effectively and safely quarantining and caring for the inhabitants in a highly controlled and safe environment. It’s important to do that. “ Singh said the Arcare team was “well prepared for this outbreak,” and that infection control practices were “prepared to manage it effectively.” Report by Kathy Road.

