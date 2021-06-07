Covid: Dating App Benefits Vaccinated Users With New Government Jab Campaign

The government has joined hands with the masses Date Apps that try to promote the uptake of COVID-19 Jab.

Users of Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, Badoo, Match, Plenty of Fish, Our Time and Muzmatch can get bonus features if they say they are vaccinated.

Benefits include badges and stickers that you can add to your profile, free “super likes” and boosts to increase your chances of finding a date.

The app also displays ads and banners promoting the “All vaccinations give us hope” campaign.

Is Ministry of Public Health He said it was voluntary to provide vaccination status with these apps, but the data claimed that people were more likely to date someone who had had a Covid-19 jab.

“We are excited to partner with dating apps to promote the spread of vaccines across the country,” said Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Recommended

“This is another great asset of our vaccination program and is the largest and most successful in our history.

“Vaccines are a way out of this pandemic, and so far we have made amazing progress, with more than three-quarters of adults receiving at least one vaccination.

“I recommend it to anyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get a jab. It may save your life and protect your loved ones.”

“It’s important to be comfortable and safe on a date,” said Naomi Walkland, Vice President of Europe at Bumble.

“To do this, we’ll launch a new” vaccinated “badge along with in-app settings to make it easier to communicate if you’re used to dating indoors or outdoors.

“To support government vaccination campaigns, we instruct people in the app to learn how to get vaccinated, including links to educational materials and the nearest vaccination site through NHS. Contains information on how to find it. “

Shahzad Younas, founder and CEO of Muzmatch, a marriage app designed to help single Muslims find love, said, “We Muzmatch are very pleased to be able to work with the UK government in a vaccine campaign. I am excited.

“We understand that young Muslims, especially those trying to get married, are concerned about vaccination.

“We are pleased to work with the NHS to unravel the myths about vaccines and encourage members to vaccinate, as false information is spreading in our community at an alarming rate.

“It is important for young Muslims to be vaccinated and vaccinated as we are beginning to return to a new normal state, to ensure the safety of ourselves as well as their loved ones. But also. “

COVID Vaccine reservations will be open to people under the age of 30 this week The government is trying to reach the goal of providing the first dose to all UK adults by the end of July.

According to official statistics, more than 40 million people, or 76% of adults in the UK, have received the first dose and more than 52% have already received two doses.

Additional coverage by the press