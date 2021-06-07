Victoria records nine new local coronavirus cases

“This is what I expect to see more and more as the days go by. “On long weekends, you should give everyone the same message. Of course, returning to a large gathering or a full MCG is not easy. People are all about identifying and being tested for symptoms. You need to consider your important message and all the other messages we have. “ There are no new cases in hotel quarantine. More than 24,000 tests were processed and more than 40,000 vaccines were given on Sunday, of which 17,719 were by Victorian authorities. More than one-third of the record 832,000 vaccines given nationwide last week were given in Victoria. Over 327,000 doses have been administered through Victorian state and federal clinics, with 59% over 70 and 43% over 50 receiving at least one vaccination.

The state also has more than 640,000 doses of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. “This is our biggest week. 1.1 million doses will be distributed to 2500 locations nationwide,” said Brigadier General Young. He said that all 596 elderly care facilities in Victoria were receiving the first dose, but 139 were still waiting for the second dose. The Robbing Clinic continued to visit facilities in Victoria that had already been vaccinated to provide the vaccine to those who could or may not have been vaccinated at first.

Paul Kelly, Australia’s Chief Health Officer, recommended that all qualified Australians go out and be vaccinated. “Currently, more people in Australia are eligible for vaccination. Everyone in one of the groups eligible for vaccination should go out and roll up their sleeves to get a jab. I really recommend it, “he said. Professor Kelly said he had also received an application from Pfizer to the Treatment Supplies Administration to ask for permission to vaccinate children over the age of 12 with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Medical regulators are still considering this proposal. The vaccine is currently approved for use in people over the age of 16 and is now available to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islands people over the age of 16. The UK approved vaccines for ages 12 to 15 late last week, and the United States approved vaccines for that age group in early May.

Another train line was added to the long list of exposure sites in Victoria overnight, currently including 354 locations. People infected with the coronavirus traveled the Upfield line between Merlinston Station and CBD last Wednesday to Friday from 6 am to 4 pm. On Monday, COVID-19 responsive commander Jeroen Weimar highlighted two areas of particular concern to health authorities. The first is Arcare Maidstone and the second is the construction site on Queen Street in CBD.

“We have more than 490 major contacts. More than 400 have returned negative test results and have taken a positive step, but there is more to be hunted down,” he said. It was. Other new weekend exposures include skyscrapers, shopping centers in northern Melbourne, and wholesalers. Arcare Maidstone Aging Care Residents tested positive for COVID-19 and appear to have been taken to the hospital for public health reasons. credit:Nine news On Wednesday, authorities issued a warning to the inland suburbs of northwestern Melbourne on Sunday after virus debris was found in the drain. The Victorian government announced on Monday that it would provide an additional $ 30 million for emergency food relief and financial support to those overly affected by the pandemic.