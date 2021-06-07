Health
Swipe right to see vaccination dates: The app prompts singletons to get a Covid jab
GSOH, non-smokers, and jabbed could become part of the dating profile BIOS as part of a new campaign to increase the number young people get. COVID-19 vaccination.
crater, Hinge, and Bumble are working with the government to encourage people to vaccinate.
New features in each dating app and website allow users to show support for the vaccine in their profile and give in-app bonuses to those who say they are vaccinated.
Singletons offer new features such as vaccination badges and stickers to display on dating profiles, while the free “super-like” is offered to those who are jabed.
Users will also see advertisements and banners for the “All vaccinations give us hope” campaign.
The Ministry of Health said providing vaccination status in these apps is voluntary, but data show that people are more likely to date someone who has had a Covid-19 jab. It is shown.
Other dating brands participating in the campaign include Match, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime and Muzmatch.
Naomi Walkland, Vice President of Europe for Bumble, said:
“A conversation about a new coronavirus infection” already comes to mind in two out of three people in Bumble. That’s why it’s important to make your date feel comfortable and safe.
“To do this, we’ll launch a new” vaccinated “badge along with in-app settings to make it easier to communicate if you’re used to dating indoors or outdoors.
“To support government vaccination campaigns, we instruct people in the app to learn how to get vaccinated, such as links to educational materials and how to find the nearest vaccination site through the NHS. I will. “
Shahzad Younas, Founder and CEO of Muzmatch, said:
“We understand that young Muslims, especially Muslims who are about to get married, are concerned about vaccination.
“We are pleased to work with the NHS to unravel the myths about vaccines and encourage members to vaccinate, as false information is spreading in our community at an alarming rate.
“As a marriage app that helps single Muslims find love, I knew that when a pandemic occurred, people had to act quickly so that they could meet safely.
“We were the first Muslim marriage app to deploy video and voice calls to our members so that they could meet on a virtual date.
“It is important for young Muslims to be vaccinated and vaccinated as we are beginning to return to a new normal state, not only to ensure the safety of ourselves but also to our loved ones. “
Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:
“This is another great asset of our vaccination program and is the largest and most successful in our history.
“Vaccines are a way out of this pandemic, and so far more than three-quarters of adults have been vaccinated at least once, making amazing progress.
“I recommend it to anyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get a jab. It can save your life and protect your loved ones.”
If you are under the age of 30, we will accept reservations for the coronavirus vaccine from this week.
The government has set a goal of providing the first dose to all adults in the UK by the end of July.
