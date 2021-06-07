Travelers around the world pick up many genes that promote microbial resistance

Credit: Citrix / CC0 Public Domain



According to a new study from the University of Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis, a new and potentially deadly strain of antimicrobial-resistant superbug carried like an international traveler’s visceral stowaway is a community near you. May come to.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew that international travel was contributing to the rapid global growth and expansion. Antibacterial resistance“Alaric D’Souza, a PhD / PhD student at the University of Washington and co-lead author of the study, which will be published on June 6, said. Genome medicine“But what’s new here is that we’ve found a number of completely new ones. gene It is related to antibacterial resistance, which suggests that a matter of concern is imminent. “

Studies show that travelers from abroad often return home with an unexpectedly large number of new bacterial strains competing for position among the thousands of bacteria normally present in the gut microbiota.

Poverty, poor hygiene and changing agricultural practices have made many low-income developing regions hotspots for infectious diseases. BacteriaThis includes infections that are becoming more and more resistant to various antibiotic treatments.

Due to their high population density, exposure to contaminated drinking water and food, or poorly disinfected toilets, restaurants, hotel rooms, and public transport can cause these bacteria among community residents and travelers. Easy to share. Travelers returning home are at risk of transferring these new bacteria to family, friends and other people. Local resident..

In this study, conducted in collaboration with Maastricht University in the Netherlands, the intestines of 190 Dutch adults before and after traveling to one of four international regions with high prevalence of resistance genes in Southeast Asia, South Asia and North Africa. Bacterial assemblages of the internal microflora were analyzed. And East Africa.

Fecal samples analyzed as part of the study were randomly selected from a large multicenter survey of approximately 2,000 Dutch travelers, most of whom were travelers and post-travel multiresistant strains. Known as COMBAT research.

“We found a travel-related significant increase in the acquisition of resistance genes, abundance and diversity, encoded by bacteria endemic to the region visited,” said D’Souza. “These findings strongly support international travel as a vector of the worldwide spread of clinically important antibiotic resistance genes, and broader the range of antibiotic-resistant strains in the intestinal microflora of returning travelers. Emphasizes the need for close monitoring. “

The new study was designed by co-author John Penders, a medical microbiologist at Maastricht University, and Dr. Gautam Dantas, a professor of pathology and immunology at the University of Washington. Dr. Manish Boolchandani, a member of the Dantas Institute during his research and who completed his PhD in Computational Systems Biology at the University in 2020, is also the lead author of this treatise.

The World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other agencies describe the rapid spread of antimicrobial resistance as one of the most serious public health threats facing the world today. .. COVID-19 pandemic.

“In previous studies, we have scanned well-known antibiotic-resistant strains in traveler’s stool samples, but we have combined whole metagenome shotgun sequencing with functional metagenomics to combine antibiotic resistance. We have identified both known and novel genes that encode the disease, “Dantas said.

More traditional genomic techniques look for the characteristic genetic features of individual pathogens. However, while such tests can only detect known pathogens, metagenomic sequencing can identify all organisms (good bacteria, dangerous bacteria, or even brand new bacteria) present in a particular sample. ..

Researchers have detected a total of 121 antibiotic resistance genes in the entire intestinal microflora of 190 Dutch travelers. Over 40% of these resistance genes (51 of which) were found only using more sensitive metagenomics techniques. This suggests that potentially dangerous genes are missed by more traditional approaches.

Equally of concern, the results of this study confirm that 56 unique antimicrobial resistance genes have been incorporated into the intestinal microflora of travelers while traveling abroad. It contains several highly mobile and high-risk resistance genes, such as the extended spectrum β-lactamase (ESBL). A plasmid-derived colistin resistance gene, mcr-1.

Resistance to beta-lactam antibiotics has emerged worldwide, providing widespread resistance to treatment with penicillin and other important antibiotics.

The mcr-1 gene protects the bacteria from another antibacterial drug called colistin. Coristin is the last resort for infections caused by multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria. The CDC warns that if colistin resistance spreads to bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, those bacteria can cause truly incurable infections.

Metagenomic analysis allows researchers to study collections of all bacteria and genes. Gut microbiota Samples as one large mixed community of organisms also provide the opportunity to investigate the complex ecological interactions between these organisms.

Bacteria gradually evolve resistance from repeated exposure to antibiotics, but diverse bacterial communities usually through the exchange of mobile genetic elements that allow fragments of DNA to jump from one bacterium. And to another that shares the antibacterial resistance gene through a faster process known as horizontal gene transfer.

“Genes that encode resistance to different types of antibiotics are often located on the same moving element, so a single horizontal exchange can replace previously antibiotic-sensitive bacteria with multidrug-resistant organisms. May be converted to, “says Dantas.

Researchers also used metagenomic technology to stitch together important contextual information about the location and function of resistance genes.

“There is a significant association between resistance genes and mobile genetic factors, and it is the main way resistance genes spread among bacteria,” said D’Souza. “In our study, resistance genes are carried by pathogens. It was not possible to show that this is possible, but it is clear that this is possible. In addition, international travelers may introduce resistance genes into their communities after returning home, and future research will We are working directly on this possibility, but it is a priority. “

Dantas adds: “Identifying new antibiotic-resistant strains and genes may play an important role in slowing the global spread of resistant strains and guiding potential treatments for related diseases. Research lays the foundation for those efforts by providing new insights into its underlying genetic mechanisms. Rapid acquisition of antimicrobial resistance genes throughout the intestinal microflora of people traveling abroad. Share with. ”