Science behind GM crops





Over 10% of the world’s agricultural land grows GM or GM crops. Scientists around the world claim that GM crops can solve the world’s hunger problem. Health and environmental concerns remain persistent. What are GM crops and what are their advantages and disadvantages? Let’s see …



As the name implies, GM foods involve editing crop genes to incorporate beneficial properties from other crops and organisms, which can change the way plants grow or be specific. It can mean making it resistant to the disease. Foods produced using edited crops are called GM foods. This is done using genetic engineering tools. How is it done? Suppose a scientist wants to produce wheat with a high protein content and decides to incorporate high protein quality beans into the wheat. To make this possible, specific DNA sequences with protein-producing properties are isolated from beans (called donor organisms) and inserted into the genetic structure of wheat during a laboratory process. The new gene or transgene thus produced is introduced into a recipient cell (wheat cell). The cells then grow in tissue culture and grow into plants. Seeds produced by these plants inherit new DNA structures. Read again These seeds are then traditionally cultivated to produce genetically modified wheat with a high protein content. It doesn’t matter what the characteristics are. The DNA of a pest-resistant plant can be introduced into another plant to make the second plant resistant to pests. Inserting blueberry DNA into banana DNA produces a blue banana. Exchanges can occur between two or more organisms. You can also introduce fish genes into plants. That’s incredible? Consider this fact. The Arctic fish gene has been inserted into tomatoes, making them frost resistant. This tomato got the nickname “fish tomato”. But it never hit the market. What are the benefits of GM crops? Genetically modified crops are believed to benefit both producers and consumers. Some of them are listed below … • Genetic engineering can improve crop protection. You can make crops that are resistant to pests and diseases. You can reduce or even eliminate the use of herbicides and pesticides. • Farmers can achieve high yields and thus earn more income. • You can improve nutritional content. • You can extend the best-by date of food. • You can realize foods with excellent taste and texture. • Crops can be designed to withstand extreme weather. Why is there strong opposition to GM crops? • Genetically modified foods often cause unintended side effects. Genetic engineering is a new field and long-term results are unknown. Few tests have been done on GM foods. • Some crops are designed to produce their own toxins against pests. This can harm non-targets such as livestock that ingest them. Toxins can also cause allergies and affect human digestion. • In addition, GM crops have been modified to contain antibiotics that kill bacteria and pests. And when we eat them, these antibiotic markers remain in our body, reducing the effectiveness of the actual antibiotic drug for a period of time, leading to the threat of super-resistant bacteria. In other words, the illness is hard to cure. • In addition to health and environmental concerns, activists point out social and economic issues. They have expressed serious concern that multinational agribusiness companies will take over farming from the hands of smallholders. Reliance on GM seed companies can be an economic burden for farmers. • Farmers are reluctant because they have limited rights to retain and reuse seeds. • Their concerns also include finding a market to accept GM foods. • GM crops are made in the laboratory and do not occur in nature, so the general public is wary of GM crops.

