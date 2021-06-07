WhatsApp’s message that the Covid-19 treatment protocol has changed after the patient’s autopsy is incorrect: MOH, Health News & Top Stories





Singapore-On Monday (June 7th), the Ministry of Health (MOH) claims that the Covid-19 treatment protocol has changed here after the autopsy of a coronavirus patient. The message disseminated in the messaging app WhatsApp is not true. Said. The message falsely claims that the autopsy revealed that Covid-19 was “a bacterium that is exposed to radiation and coagulates in the blood, causing human death.” According to the message, MOH “immediately changed” the treatment protocol for Covid-19 patients here and used aspirin instead-another false claim. Another false statement in the message states that local doctors call the disease a “global trick” and that antibiotics and anticoagulants may be used to treat the disease. The message further argued that local scientists did not require ventilator and intensive care unit treatment for Covid-19 patients, and sick people should take paracetamol or aspirin instead. Some readers asked The Straits Times if the content of the message they claimed to be from MOH was true. The ministry said on Monday that the message contained false information not supported by current evidence of the effects and causes of Covid-19. He added that the autopsy in question was not done. The Ministry of Health also noted that previous versions of the viral message, which referred to Russia instead of Singapore, were revealed to be untrue. “We urge the general public not to disseminate unfounded information that could alert the public,” the Ministry of Health added, adding that the public could visit. Ministry of Health website Learn more about the status of Covid-19.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos