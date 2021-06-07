Veri raises $ 4 million to ship sensors to monitor blood sugar

Improve your enterprise data technology and strategy with. Transform 2021..

data Raised $ 4 million to start shipping Glucose sensor Monitor blood glucose levels for preventive health.

Based in Helsinki, Finland, the company considers itself a food intelligence company. The company’s sensors and accompanying apps help you understand the best diet to improve your metabolic health. The idea is to make your blood glucose readings as general as your heart readings. Heart measurements can be easily deciphered on smartphones, wearables, and their apps. Currently, the Veri app is only available on iOS.

This $ 4 million includes Veri’s pre-seed and seed round funding, led by ProFounders. Other investors include several angel investors, including Lifeline Ventures, Accel, and Kry / Livi CEO Johannes Schildt. Kristian Ranta, CEO of Meru Health, said: “Beri” means “blood” in Finnish.

Combine Veri’s app with a wearable glycemic tracker for real-time feedback on food choices. This product provides users with deep insight by analyzing personalized blood glucose levels in the context of exercise and sleep habits.I tried DexcomGlucose meters have given us good ideas about the types of foods and activities that affect blood glucose levels, but are aimed at people who already have severe diabetic symptoms.

With the new funding, the company plans to begin shipping sensors to US-based customers and will be able to purchase Veri products starting this month. Currently, there are more than 50,000 people on Beri’s waiting list. One sensor costs $ 129 and two sensors cost $ 199. One sensor can be used for 2 weeks.

You can also subscribe on a monthly basis. With one sensor, the subscription fee is € 89 (US $ 108) per month.

Veri CEO Anttoni Aniebonam said the app is Food and Drug Administration Policy For low-risk devices with current capabilities.

Food data is captured within the app via images and text. When you enter what you eat, the effect on blood sugar levels correlates and is scored from 1 to 10. It also integrates sleep and exercise data from the iPhone Health app.

origin

Image Credit: Veri

“We started Veri because of our own health problems. Everyone at the founders was experiencing something about the health they were trying to solve, We all lacked the right tools to do that, “Aniebonam said in an email to VentureBeat. “For me, when I was injured when I was a teenager, everything ticked. After I got injured, I really had a hard time quitting soccer and balancing my mental and physical health. It ranged from being out of control of weight to going to a very dark place for mental health. I couldn’t find a way to make it better and the health care system I had I couldn’t fully meet my needs, the need to change my lifestyle. “

Veri addresses the key needs of a preventative health approach. Undernourishment is a major cause of premature death 88% of people In the United States, there are metabolic disorders. COVID-19 is getting more attention The importance of metabolic health (to address problems such as obesity and type 2 diabetes). 71% of the world’s premature deaths are due to chronic or chronic illness.

Vimal Ramjee, Veri’s cardiologist and health director, said the company’s solution allows nutritionists to be around 24 hours a day to understand in real time how diet and lifestyle choices affect an individual’s metabolism. It says it will be useful. Culinary medicine expert Ramsey said there aren’t many tools that can drive such truly positive lifestyle changes.

Guillermo Unpieres, president-elect of the American Diabetes Association and Beri’s scientific adviser, said in a statement that Beri is an important tool for preventing the growth of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Lifeline Ventures founding partner Timo Ahopelto said in a statement that Veri is lacking in optimizing health.

Roadmap

Image Credit: Veri

Aniebonam, Verneri Jäämuru and Frans Lehmusvaara founded the company last year. This product is currently available in Europe. Veri has 13 employees with experience in organizations such as Nike, Oura, Meru Health, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Veri co-founder Jäämuru suffers from chronic bowel disease, Aniebonam said.

“He was bedridden because of it when he was young, but with his own eyes he understood how the US healthcare system did not provide a comprehensive tool. We are all in good health, especially. I believe preventive medicine is holistic. Your overall health depends on how you eat, sleep, and exercise, but it’s hard to understand what to do, “said Annie Bonham. It was. “So we made a product for ourselves, and during this journey we found that many people around us had the same problems with general health. Also, we don’t want to create a new flashy hacking tool for Technology Brother, but a realistic way for ordinary people in all disciplines to improve their health with better food. Shows what you think. Choices. “

The founder chose to focus on blood sugar and food because it is a very accurate and easy-to-understand tool for changing people’s behavior. This makes food selection practical and visual — the app allows you to literally see how your blood sugar responds to different foods. Lowering average blood sugar (and postprandial unpleasant spikes) reduces the risk of chronic illness and makes you feel more energetic during the day, the company said. Over time, founders want their apps to create more practical data and enable smarter food selection.

“Productionally, glucose is the best time-sensitive indicator for analyzing metabolic health, so the most notable indicator of health is glucose,” said Aniebonam.