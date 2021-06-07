Covid-19 among Children: Explanation of Third Wave Fear, Precautions, and Other Concerns





The most common symptoms of infection in children are fever, cough, nausea / vomiting, or diarrhea. Certainly, the coronavirus has made it difficult for infants to manage their daily lives. Anxiety is growing among people as children with Covid-19 infections surface. So far, children's infection rates have been low, but the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 has instilled fear in people as it could have a greater impact on children. People have multiple questions about Covid-19 infection. In an IE report, Dr. Shefari Grati, a professor of pediatrics at AIIMS, also saw an increase in child cases as a result of more families being infected with Covid-19 during the second wave. In some countries, such as Singapore, there were many cases where the new mutation (B.1.167 variant) affected younger children. This strain is believed to be 60% more lethal than the original strain. However, it is believed that children are immune and may not show serious symptoms after being attacked by the virus. However, children are just as susceptible to the virus as adults. These are usually asymptomatic or may have little effect. The reason for this low expression of the particular receptor that the virus uses to bind and invade the human body. According to the report, a U-shaped curve of severity is found in infants under 1 year of age and adolescents aged 10 to 14 years. You may be at high risk of developing a severe form of infection. Adolescents are also at risk of developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) 2 to 6 weeks after Covid-19 infection. The most common symptoms of infection in children are fever, cough, nausea / vomiting, or diarrhea. According to Dr. Gulati, in most cases children experience mild to moderate illness and less than 4% have severe illness. If you have a child with mild Covid-19-related symptoms, such as fever, cough, or sore throat, you can manage it at home unless you have an underlying illness. However, regular communication with your doctor is required. Symptomatic patients require 10 days of quarantine after the onset of symptoms and an additional 3 days of asymptomatic quarantine. If asymptomatic, you should be quarantined for 10 days after a positive test. There are many cases in which parents are negative for the infection, even if the child is tested for a new coronavirus infection. In such cases, parents can continue to care for their child while wearing appropriate masks, protective equipment and gloves. Infected children should also be kept away from their grandparents. If the situation is reversed when the parent is infected and the child is not infected, the parent should avoid hugging or touching the child and consider ways to involve the child, such as a video call. In some cases, pregnant women are worried about whether the infection can infect their babies. There is not enough evidence at this time and we are investigating this. To be sure, all pregnant women should take appropriate precautions and seek medical attention for symptoms such as fever, cough and dyspnea. For breastfeeding mothers, WHO recommends that infants continue breastfeeding even if the mother is Covid-positive. There is no clear evidence to conclude the transmission of Covid-19 through breastfeeding. Infants also have a low risk of infection and are usually mild or asymptomatic.

