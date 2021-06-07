Irish Cancer Society Encourages Kilkenny’s Public to “Smart Skin”





A new study shows that one-third of Irish people are “not worried at all” about skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, killing more than 230 people each year. Meanwhile, in a May skin cancer awareness month commissioned by the Irish Cancer Society, Core Research conducted a survey of 1,000 adults, and three in ten checked for signs of cancer on their skin. It turns out that there is nothing. Also, in some groups that are actually at high risk, such as men and over 55, the number of people who are “not worried at all” about skin cancer has increased to 4 out of 10. The survey also found that most people associate signs of skin cancer with moles, and more than half of those who ask questions say they will be treated within a few days if they notice signs of moles. .. However, this is reduced to four-tenths of other lesser-understood signs of skin cancer, such as skin lumps, age spots, and rough scaly spots. The Irish Cancer Society recently raised a voice about a “catch-up phenomenon” in which patients are delayed in getting warning signs of cancer due to a pandemic. Like all cancers, early detection of skin cancer is It is essential for the patient to get the best possible results. Dr. Bláithín Moriarty, a dermatologist at St. Vinsen University Hospital, said of the study: However, as skin cancers such as melanoma progress, survival rates drop significantly from nearly 100% in stage 1 to about 20% in stage 4, making treatment even more difficult. “Fortunately, skin is the type of cancer that you can see and deal with right away. It may not be because weeks can make a difference when it comes to the stage of diagnosis. I’m worried that people believe their risk is low. “ Skin cancer survivor Irish McBride says you should “believe in your intuition” if you notice any concerns. “In February of last year, I noticed a small but very black freckle or mole just above my knee. It looked different from other moles, so I went to see my doctor for a few days. It was quickly and painlessly removed. For many, this is enough. “In my case, I had more surgery to make sure the cancer hadn’t spread, but thankfully it didn’t. From my own experience, I should be wary of others. If the freckles and moles “ugly ducklings” keep your eyes on you, believe in your intuition and check. I’m really happy. Kevin Oheigan, Cancer Prevention Manager of the Irish Cancer Society, said: Early detection is so easy to treat that a simple and frequent routine to check your skin for new, changes, or abnormalities can save your life. “This is especially important for high-risk people, such as those over the age of 50, and those who work outdoors in the sun. Now in the summer, we look for shade, cover our clothes, hats and sunglasses. By wearing sunglasses, wearing sunscreen on exposed skin, and knowing when the sun is strongest, we are always calling for care in the sun.

