Dating App Helps UK Vaccine Promotion





Credit: Citrix / CC0 Public Domain

The popular dating app launched a campaign on Monday, encouraging UK users to post “I got my shot” on their profile to reach young adults in the UK. In collaboration with the government, apps such as Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge are offering special stickers, badges, and bonuses to users who claim they have been infected with the new coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said. Health Minister Matt Hancock confirmed on Sunday that this was due to the UK rollout reaching the age of 30. “We are excited to partner with dating apps to promote the spread of vaccines across the country,” said Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi. The United States launched a similar initiative in May, working with apps such as Tinder, OKCupid, and Plenty of Fish. In the UK, users of dating apps can show support for vaccination in their profile in exchange for free credits, or offer in-app bonuses to those who say they are vaccinated. Plenty of Fish users can post the badge “I shot”, while OkCupid users can add the badge “I was vaccinated”. The app also promotes the UK Government’s “All Vaccinations Give Us Hope” campaign. The Ministry of Health has even suggested that telling users the dates they may have been vaccinated can increase their romantic chances. A May YouGov poll found that 28% of adults did not associate with unvaccinated people and 31% did not want it. Despite turning to dating sites for help, the British government has not officially granted permission for casual dates during the pandemic. The advice to England is that people should be “cautious” when meeting friends and family, without social distance. To date, more than 27 million people in the UK have been vaccinated with both vaccines, and more than 40 million have been vaccinated once. For students under the age of 40, we offer an alternative to Oxford AstraZeneca. vaccine This is because the risk of blood clots is slightly higher. Dating apps team up to heat vaccinations © 2021 AFP Quote: Vax Appeal: Dating App Helps Vaccine Promotion in the UK (June 7, 2021) From https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-vax-appeal-dating-apps-uk.html 2021 Obtained on June 7th This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

