How AIDS research and support helped Covid-19 recover





Music, dance, and lots of skin on display at the Cross Rose of the World. Tom Viola and his team have come together to produce Broadway Valley, a modern striptease that raises funds for Broadway Kearth / Equity Fight AIDS for the first time in over a year. What you need to know Many organizations, such as Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS, have raised hundreds of millions of dollars to help people living with HIV / AIDS, but now to help those affected by the new coronavirus. I’m turning to. HIV research laid the foundation for the Covid-19 vaccine

Currently, the Covid-19 vaccine may help in the development of HIV vaccines This year’s performance for Viola is the first since he was infected with the coronavirus last year, but this is not the first pandemic he had to overcome. Viola said, “In 1984 I went to brunch with seven friends. Ten years later, in 1994, eight were at the table. Four of the eight died, including me 2 A person is currently infected with HIV. Positive. “ HIV has resulted in catastrophic deaths and prejudice against homosexuals. “From the early 80’s to the 90’s, we experienced discrimination, prejudice, and overt hatred from churches, states, and governments, which means that the city government, Koch, refused to admit it. It happened, “said Viola. Organizations like Broadway Cares were set up to overcome that prejudice and help people living with HIV and AIDS. When the COVID pandemic broke out, they turned around and provided support to those affected by the coronavirus. “It’s an extraordinary confluence in history that people not only raise money for the HIV / AIDS issue for 30 years, but work together to overcome COVID,” said Viola. Dr. Mark Feinberg has been at the forefront of HIV and AIDS research for over 30 years. He states that the study has helped pave the way for the COVID-19 vaccine. “Efforts, investments, and advances in the pursuit of HIV vaccines have made it possible to move as quickly as possible and in fact at amazing speeds to develop the COVID vaccine. It requires a reinvention of the wheels. It was possible because it wasn’t there. The wheels already existed, “said Dr. Feinberg. In turn, advances in the COVID-19 vaccine may help develop HIV vaccines. “As we saw with the COVID vaccine, RNA technology allowed us to start actual clinical trials within a few months, with a description of the pathogen SARS-CoV-2,” said Dr. Feinberg. I will. Dr. Feinberg says HIV vaccines aren’t quite there, but promising progress was made last year. Hope …. Hope comes to life as Viola experiences two pandemics and sees dozens of dancers celebrating their way in central New York City. “I want to cry. In a good way,” Viola said. To check out Broadway Bares Broadwaycares.org

