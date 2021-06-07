Experts say men are unforgiving as eating disorders are increasing due to pandemics

Among the problems posed by the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) are increasing eating disorders, which men are more likely to seek help than ever before. People involved in the treatment say.

“We’ve seen the overall tendency for both adults and teens to reach out for treatment,” said Janet Leidecker, Associate Director of Clinical Research Training. Ale program for obesity, weight and diet studies..

“I’m busier than ever this year,” says Lydecker.

Redecker, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale University, cites much of the increase due to pandemics and telecommuting and school attendance.

“You’ll hear from people that when you’re at home and eating food around you, you’re more likely to fall into that chaotic diet,” she said.

POWER, or obesity, weight, and eating research programs focus on binge eating, but less research was done when the program was launched, Lydecker said. Men are also more likely to seek treatment for anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa, and men also suffer from these disorders.

Stigma and men

She also said that while more women are seeking help with eating disorders, more men are having dietary problems than many think.

“Still, there are generally more women than men, but in the 90s it was thought to be one tenth. [males]However, it is now believed that one in three people suffer from eating disorders, “she said.

Treatment at the Yale University Center consists of talk therapy, mostly video conferencing, and lasts for four months, including interactive activities and worksheets.

Westport PhD-level psychologist Douglas Bunnell said he saw an increase in male calls in his clinic since the pandemic began.

“The number of associations has increased …. The number of people seeking treatment has increased overall, but perhaps more men have inquired about treatment than at any time in my career,” Bunnell said. It was.

He said he was more likely to see more men in his clinic because he said there were a minority of male mental health workers.

He is stereotyped that a serious problem for men with eating disorders is prejudice, especially for heterosexual men with anorexia and bulimia nervosa, which are not usually associated with their demographics. However, he said, pandemic has increased the number of men with dietary problems being treated and more men “challenge some myths.” “Coaches and nurses are more sensitive to this for men and boys than they were five years ago,” he said.

Problems such as “five years ago, most housing, inpatients, and even hospital treatment programs did not accept men,” were barriers to access to care. “Suppose you have 10 patients in your program and one man,” he said. It can make men uneasy.

That’s why there are calls for same-sex groups, even though “most of the time people with eating disorders have the same treatment,” Bunnell said.

Even so, he said, men and women can have different problems that lead to disability.

“Most of the time, girls and women with anorexia nervosa … are really suffering from the desire to talk to you and lose weight,” Bunnell said. “A boy or man with anorexia nervosa It’s much more common for people to worry about the definition of muscle. “

Focusing on a man’s weight may not address the underlying problem, he said.

“For men, more commonly, there are problems with over-the-counter abuse, fat burning, muscle-building agents, and anabolic steroids,” Bunnell said. In any case, “what happens psychologically?” You need to stabilize your diet before you really understand what you are doing. “

Rebecca Kamodi, an assistant professor of child psychology at Yale University, said in an email: While there may be overlap between the challenges and stressors experienced by cisgender men and women with eating disorders, there are also important differences. Being in a therapeutic environment with others with similar experience can be very helpful. “

Rebekah Doweyko, Vice President of Clinical Operations, said: Walden Behavioral CareHaving an Eating Disorder Treatment Center in Gilford said, “Our phone has doubled and there are 170 people on the waiting list to join the virtual program” since the pandemic.

However, “one in three people suffering from eating disorders is a man,” he said. National Eating Disorders Association, The number may be small.

“The provider doesn’t want it [in men]”They aren’t asking questions,” she said. “Higher BMI [body mass index] There may be fewer warning signs than for women. “

Men may not realize that they are as problematic as women, but when they ask, “Have you ever fasted, taken laxatives, or rampaged?” . “

Historically, eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa were not considered a male illness, she said. Prior to 2013, a diagnosis of anorexia required a lack of three menstrual cycles. did. “Until 2013, no one was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa,” says Doweyko.

According to her, the problem is serious. Because, like the mortality rate from drunk driving, “every 52 minutes one person dies from an eating disorder.” According to the NEDA, the estimated mortality rate for anorexia nervosa is 10%, but one in five of these deaths is due to suicide.

Many men may have been able to overcome the prejudice of seeking help thanks to telemedicine since the pandemic, Doweyko said. “In fact, virtual therapy helped solve some of that stigma, because now we don’t have to step into the building. We can do it from the privacy of our home. “She said.

She said heterosexual men with anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa have “double stigma.” ..

Gay, bisexual, and trans-gender men may be more motivated to seek treatment, Doweyko said. “Since Black Lives Matter, society has become more welcoming to LGBTQ + people. According to the NEDA, 15% of gay and bisexual men have an eating disorder, compared to 5% of heterosexual men. I am suffering from.

Doweyko said anorexia and bulimia nervosa are “prevalent” in men who participate in sports such as wrestling, swimming, and gymnastics, or who are jockeys. “The media often objectifies men, but it’s all about muscle.”

“25% of normal-weight men feel they are underweight,” she said. “90% of teenage boys are exercising to get bigger.” T.

Kamody said the pandemic puts stress on people’s lives and increases the likelihood of eating disorders.

“The significant increase in pandemic-related stress and the experience of losing control of my environment are major drivers,” she said in an email.

[email protected]; 203-680-9382