Social Graces: What should you say if an unvaccinated friend leaves home without a mask? | Country





Q: One of your unvaccinated friends has left home without a mask since the announcement of the mask by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Should i say something A: Given the world situation last summer, everyone wants a “hot girl summer” this year. Once the vaccine is deployed and the COVID-19 restriction is lifted, it’s easy to forget that we’re still in a pandemic. If one of your friends is not fully vaccinated but leaves home without a mask, you should monitor that friend. The CDC’s recent mask announcement (which states that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in most cases) is reassuring for some, but who is vaccinated and who prevents it. Knowing if you have been vaccinated forces you to use the honor system. What you have learned over the past year is that you cannot always trust a person. Okay — Your friend wants to have fun with everyone else. It’s fascinating to go to an expensive rooftop bar and want to tan on the lake or eat out with everyone. However, you need to let your friends know that it is still irresponsible to go out without a mask and expose unvaccinated people. There are many reasons why someone hasn’t been vaccinated yet, which may be related to the accessibility of the shots. The true “Hot Girl Summer” continues to protect itself and others, whether vaccinated or wearing a mask. Encourage your loved ones not only to remind you of the risks, but also to ensure your safety so that everyone can get together again. — Philip Tao, an amateur time-saver and writer A: You should definitely say something to your friends. In fact, you have a duty. Last month, the CDC continued to wear masks even if unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people may not need to wear masks at facilities such as bars and restaurants. We have announced guidelines that require you to do so. We did not have any guidelines by ourselves, we were honest with each other, followed the instructions, and reached this point. Normality is imminent, but we are still in a pandemic and you can carefully remind your friends. Wearing a mask is ours to maintain momentum. Is to play a role. Therefore, it should not be a hole in the mask. Just wear a mask. — Terence Chapel, Principal of Chappell Communications Group

