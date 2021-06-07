Green tea compounds may avoid complications

Green tea is known to have health-promoting effects. (Stock, Getty Images)

Green tea has long been admired for its health-enhancing properties, but new research suggests that compounds in popular drinks may also help. Coronavirus complications.

The UK’s unprecedented vaccination program means that coronavirus mortality has plummeted, killing four people within 28 days of a positive test on June 6. January 8 It decreased by 99.6% from the peak of 1,325 people.

However, the number of cases has increased by 49% over the last 7 days, and many experts attribute it to the emergence of the more contagious Delta subspecies identified first in India.

While coronavirus drugs are still limited, Scientists at Swansea University have screened over 100 compounds that were previously expected to be effective. Other strains within the coronavirus class.

The results suggest that the compound galocatechin contained in green tea may be effective against coronavirus complications.

Research is still in its infancy, but scientists believe that galocatechin will one day be an “easy-to-use and affordable” treatment.

The compounds in green tea can interfere with the activity of the coronavirus, including its ability to infect cells. (Stock, Getty Images)

“The oldest pharmacies in nature have always been a treasure trove of potential new drugs, wondering if any of these compounds would help fight COVID-19. [the disease caused by the coronavirus] “Pandemic,” said research author Dr. Suresh Mohankumar.

“We used an artificial intelligence-assisted computer program to screen and classify a library of natural compounds that were already known to be active against other coronaviruses.”

The circulating coronavirus is one of seven pathogens of the same viral class known to infect humans. Others include the virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), which killed 774 people in the 2002/3 epidemic.

“Our findings suggest that one of the compounds in green tea may fight the coronavirus behind COVID-19,” said Dr. Mohankumar.

Although research is still in its infancy, galocatechin is believed to have potential benefits when administered via drugs rather than drinking green tea.

Swansea scientists have found 132 phytochemicals (produced by plants) previously tested against the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers), a Sars or fellow coronavirus that killed 858 people during the 2012 epidemic. Compounds) were screened.

Galocatekin was further tested for its potential to inhibit coronavirus activity.

Scientists told the journal RSC Advances that galocatechin “showed the potential to block multiple targets” of the coronavirus.

“The compound that our model predicts to be the most active is galocatechin in green tea, which can be readily available, readily available, and affordable,” said Dr. Mohankumar.

“Further research is needed to show if it can be proven clinically effective and safe for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.”

Scientists are looking for potential partners to continue their research through laboratory, animal and human research.

“This is an interesting study and shows that natural products remain an important source of lead compounds in the fight against infectious diseases,” said Professor Andrew Morris, director of pharmacy at Swansea University.

