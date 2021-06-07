Oklahoma doctors encourage you to catch up with treatments missed during COVID-19

During the pandemic, some of Dr. Joan Walker’s patients postponed doctor visits or ignored symptoms. Now they are coming to her.

Walker, a gynecological oncologist at OU Health’s Stephenson Cancer Center, recently said her patients appear to be appearing late in the disease and need more powerful cancer treatments to “recover”. Said.

Throughout the United States, many missed regular medical examinations and regular health care visits during a pandemic. the study And poll Shown. In Oklahoma, healthcare providers have noticed the same trend and are calling on people to regain the care they now missed.

Doctors say that delayed screening can delay diagnosis, as in regular papsmere, mammography, and colonoscopy.

“People who have been screened for cancer will find the cancer asymptomatic,” Walker said. “But if you wait until you’re miserable, that’s what our patients are doing now. In that case, you already have a metastatic disease. You’re already very ill and your kidneys aren’t working. Bleeding and death. These things eventually lead to going to the doctor, but it’s too late.

Catch children

Dr. Mary Clark, a Stillwater GP and chairman of the Oklahoma Medical Association, said last year’s regular visits were backed up. However, in recent months, preventive care appointments have increased significantly.

“I met 15 or 20 people on some days, which doesn’t seem to be that many, but 14 are six months behind the consultation,” says Clarke. “A large number of preventive maintenance appointments have been made in the last 3-4 months.”

Delayed visits have been a hot topic, especially among pediatricians, Clark said, with some children being delayed in regular vaccinations, especially in pediatrics.

“Pediatric vaccination has been a huge blow,” she said. Perhaps the increased number of children going to school from home has removed some of the urgency from the need to keep vaccinations up-to-date.

Dr. Casey Hester, a pediatrician at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, said the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to children over the age of 12 will allow older children to use it for other vaccinations and regular visits. He said it could be an opportunity to get involved.

The COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines. And the doctor tells the parents to the children HPV vaccine It is also because it can prevent some types of cancer.

“Regular health care is still important for children, because we monitor so many things, especially growth and development, on these visits.” “Therefore, parents at the time of the visit You may notice subtle changes that you may not be aware of. “

Why delay?

Last year, some women in Oklahoma were not given mammography each year for fear of being exposed to COVID-19, said Lori Fredrick, a breast imaging expert at OU Health’s Breast Health Network in Edmond. The doctor says.

And because the pandemic caused turmoil in almost every part of life, some patients were coping with work and insurance changes, fulfilling new family obligations, and sometimes juggling the virus itself, Fredrick said. ..

“I think last year was a very crazy whirlwind for everyone. Sometimes I forget when I last shot the mammogram.”

Published studies JAMA Oncology in April Examined health insurance claim data to see how specific cancer screenings, especially breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer, decreased during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was. In April 2020, when the most rapid decline was seen, prostate cancer screening decreased by about 63%, colorectal cancer screening decreased by about 79%, and breast cancer screening decreased by about 91%.

In the summer of 2020, screening rates returned to normal levels, but studies found that there was still a screening deficiency of about 9.4 million in the United States.

Dr. Daniel Parker, a urinary oncologist at OU Health’s Stephenson Cancer Center, said that now is a good time to catch up with anyone who may not have had a preventative medical examination during a pandemic.

Parker says that prostate cancer is usually a slow-growing cancer, so missing screening can slow down the diagnosis, but delays cause the cancer to progress to a slower, more advanced stage. Said I don’t think.

Still, Parker and other doctors said people are hoping to return to their normal health routines, as cases of COVID-19 are declining across states and nations.

“Hopefully, as people get back to work and recover their health insurance status, I would encourage them to come back to their screening opportunities, if possible,” Parker said.

Car inspection on the road

Mendy Spawn, an aide to the Oklahoma Department of Health, said state data showing the pace of screening and routine immunization during a pandemic are still being analyzed. But anecdotally, she said last year. We asked about the tendency of people to postpone regular health care.

Spawn said the division’s new mobile wellness unit (a van or trailer purchased with COVID-19 relief funding, already deployed in the state) will provide a way for people to keep up with their daily care. He said he wanted. These are also part of the state’s efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Before COVID, we were talking about how to maintain public health on the go,” Spawn said. “And one of the biggest factors in public health is early detection of illness and monitoring of chronic illness before it goes out of control.”

The trailer can accommodate full clinic services for women’s testing and health examinations, and the unit can also be used to provide services such as blood sugar testing, cholesterol and hypertension testing.

“It’s very important for people to return home,” Spawn said, recommending that he look for a federally accredited health center or contact the county health department to find services in the area. If they don’t have a health home yet, make a connection. ”