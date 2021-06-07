Higher SARS-CoV-2 positivity among candidates on the kidney transplant waiting list





Candidates for the kidney transplant (KT) waiting list may have a higher SARS-CoV-2 positive rate than official government data indicate, according to a researcher who announced at the virtual American Transplant Congress 2021. .. Of the 400 waiting list candidates who lived in Georgia with above-average COVID-19 case rates in August 2020, 28 candidates tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and were positive. The rate was 7%. (The use of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis was comparable among KT candidates who tested positive and negative.) The incidence of COVID-19 in KT candidates in these counties was about 10 times higher than the statistics released by the Georgia Public Health Department for the general population, said Dr. Aileen C. Johnson of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. And a colleague reported. Researchers suggest that official figures may be due to inadequate testing or a low number of asymptomatic infections. Alternatively, KT candidates are immunocompromised. They said they could be susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection because of. Please continue reading All 28 seropositive patients had SARS-CoV-2 antibodies during the 5-month study period. Investigators also reviewed panel-reactive antibody (PRA) test results from 15 seropositive candidates, but found no changes. “Seroconversion does not appear to be a risk factor for the development of donor-specific antibodies in this patient cohort,” Dr. Johnson’s team concluded. Luminex-based assays detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, including complete Spike, S1, S2, nucleocapsids, and receptor-binding domain epitopes. It also detects antibodies to the four common coronaviruses, SARS-1, and MERS. With five rejected positive tests, researchers determined that the patient had these other common coronaviruses. reference Johnson AC, Larsen CP, Gebel H, Bray R. COVID-19 in the waiting list population for kidney transplantation.. Am Jay Transplant. 2021; 21 (suppl 3). Announced at the Virtual American Transplant Conference, June 5-9, 2021. Summary 59.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected].BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos