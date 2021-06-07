The man builds an insane 90’s arcade in a complete basement with “same” carpet.





The arcade was a cultural institution in the 80’s and 90’s. One man’s mission was to build an exact version of the most nostalgic place on earth in his basement. Negative panic for rotten brains and whole parents with square eyes. Fitting wooden panel walls, arcade games, and even “identical” carpets, the underground arcade is eerily authentic. Reddit User Xray_Abby shared her husband’s work on the “Gaming” subreddit and received over 70,000 votes and 2,000 comments in eight hours. “My husband is very proud of the little 80’s arcade in our basement,” she writes. Subsequent comments from this account revealed that the room was close to a 90’s arcade. Many pointed out that the game seemed straight from the decade, not the 80’s when it was crazy about Pac-Man. The images shared with the group show impressive machines, wooden panels, accurate posters and carpets, but she shares that there is also a projector behind the camera and a screen is drawn on the wall. Did. The nostalgic low light was made with “LED black light on the ceiling”. Xray_Abby writes, “I love being able to do this myself. He deserves to work hard and enjoy his hobbies.” The room may look like a real nostalgic arcade, but the machine isn’t. Instead, they are modified emulators, as confirmed by the posters that correspond to the fire hazard warnings for real vintage machines. “The Final Fight he got Walmart“The Nat Geo, Pinball and Legend Ultimate machines he got online. He also has.” [Street Fighter 2] 2nd floor champion. He got it for free from GameStop. Because it’s an exhibit and we made friends with great workers there. “ According to follow-up comments, Nat Geo machines come with all Nat Geo games, so there’s no risk of getting bored, as some commenters warned. The modified machine may be impressive enough, but the patterned rug actually made the whole project vulnerable. This carpet, born directly from the bowling alley or more recently from Stranger Things, It has been called “same” as the childhood of many commenters. One Reddit user wrote, “It’s not perfect unless your feet are black and sticky. This darkening always ends up on the carpet. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything as beautiful as this.” .. “In a real-life experience, be sure to spray cigarette smoke all over,” another person added. However, Xray_Abby confirmed that the eerieness of the arcade ends with a scent. “It smells like a new carpet: (” She wrote, making sure that the rug was actually Wayfair’s. Fortunately, she also enjoys the game, but “I lose every time.” “But I play a cooperative game. He’s on par because his friends come to play and play Street Fighter with him. I play Animal Crossing and Pokemon GO.”

