Super bugs hitchhiking with the internal organs of overseas travelers





Credit: Citrix / CC0 Public Domain

According to a study published in, overseas travelers may pick up bacteria and other vectors that contain genes that confer antimicrobial resistance. Genome medicine.. A team of researchers at the University of Washington in the United States and Maastricht University in the Netherlands investigated the presence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) genes. Human intestinal microbial flora By analyzing fecal samples of 190 Dutch travelers before and after trips to destinations in North Africa, East Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia. Gut microbiota Includes bacteria and other organisms that live in the human digestive tract. Participants and their samples were taken from a subset of data from a large COMBAT study that AMR is also investigating. The AMR gene, which naturally occurred in bacteria for thousands of years when exposed to antibiotics naturally produced by a small number of environmental bacteria, has been abused by antibiotics in human medicine and animal agriculture. And misuse are accelerating the process. Resistant bacteria do not respond to treatment with resistant antibiotics. The authors found an increase in the amount and diversity of the AMR gene in the fecal samples of travelers returning from abroad.). The authors identified the AMR gene in the sample by matching it to a database of known AMR genes using metagenomic sequencing of the faecal microflora. They also identified new AMR genes by testing whether they could acquire new resistance to antibiotics when the samples were added to the E. coli host. The diversity of AMR genes within the microbiome is significantly increased in individuals returning from all destinations, and there is evidence of 56 different AMR genes acquired during travel. This diversity was highest among those who went to Southeast Asia. AMR Genetic diversity Travelers to the same destination had more common AMR genes than travelers from different destinations. This indicates that the traveler has acquired the destination-specific AMR gene. Detailed genetic analysis has identified high-risk AMR genes that are resistant to common and last-line antibiotics. Six of the 10 high-risk genes identified were present after travel but not before travel. For example, the mcr-1 gene, which confer resistance to colistin, the last resort for infectious diseases such as pneumonia and meningitis, was found only in post-travel samples. This gene was found primarily in the microbiome of travelers to Southeast Asia. Eighteen (34.6%) of the 52 travelers who traveled to destinations in the area carried the gene upon return. This finding indicates that travelers may have acquired the gene at their destination. Microbiota fecal samples taken prior to travel also contained several AMR genes, and the author acknowledges that they may have spread the AMR gene to destinations visited by travelers. I will. The authors lacked samples from contacts they contacted, so it is unclear how travelers acquired the AMR gene. “These findings strongly support the risk of expanding international travel,” said lead author Alaric D’Souza. Antibacterial resistance World wide. Upon returning home, the traveler’s microbiome had acquired a significant amount of the AMR gene. Many of these genes were high-risk AMR genes because they confer commonly used resistance. Antibiotics“ The authors conclude that understanding how the AMR gene spreads from country to country helps to target public health measures to prevent further spread. Future studies will be able to investigate the contacts that travelers interact with during their visits to understand how the AMR gene is transmitted. D’Souza said: Resistance gene” Travelers around the world pick up many genes that promote microbial resistance For more information:

Destinations, Alaric W. D’Souza et al., Shape the acquisition of antibiotic resistance genes, increased abundance, and changes in diversity in Dutch travelers. Genome medicine (2021). Destinations, Alaric W. D’Souza et al., Shape the acquisition of antibiotic resistance genes, increased abundance, and changes in diversity in Dutch travelers.(2021). DOI: 10.1186 / s13073-021-00893-z Provided by

Nature Publishing Group





Quote: Super bugs obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-superbugs-hitchhiking-guts-international.html on June 7, 2021 (June 7, 2021) This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos