Artificial intelligence detects dementia

Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias (a collective term for brain syndromes that affect memory, thoughts, behaviors, and emotions) are a growing public health problem worldwide, with 10 million new cases each year. There is a case, or one new case every 2.6 seconds. ..

According to the 2020 Global Alzheimer’s Report, there will be more than 50 million people with dementia worldwide in 2020, 60-80% of whom will have Alzheimer’s disease. This number doubles every 20 years, reaching 152 million by 2050. Unfortunately, 59.8% (29.83 million) of people with dementia live in low- or middle-income developing countries. This will increase to 70.9% (107.94 million) by 2050. Exacerbating the situation is the economic impact of dementia, which is estimated to cost around R14 trillion annually worldwide.

According to the survey, about three-quarters of people with dementia do not have a formal diagnosis, especially in low- and middle-income countries. A cost-effective way to identify dementia is prioritized because it is very important to diagnose dementia as early as possible and enable appropriate and timely intervention.

Paper-based dementia test

Various paper-based tests, such as the Community Screening Instrument for Dementia (CSID), have been used to date, often with 5-word tests, animal flowency, 10-word delayed recall tests, and stick design tests. , Used in combination with blessings. Dementia scale. Other screening protocols used include the 10-item Semi-Structured Home Interview (CHIF), Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) or Forstein Test, Adenbrooks Cognitive Test 3 (ACE-3), and Montreal Cognitive Assessment ( MoCA), and Tygerberg Cognitive Battery (TCB). The screening phase is usually followed by a clinician who applies the criteria of the Mental Illness Diagnosis and Statistics Manual (DSM-5) to confirm the diagnosis of dementia.

Innovative artificial intelligence (AI) testing

Two PhD graduates from the University of Cambridge have now devised an innovative smartphone app to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias through its Cognetivity. The app takes only 5 minutes to run and is more accurate than current paper-based tests.

The test uses explainable artificial intelligence (AI) to assess human brain function by presenting several black-and-white photographs and asking them to identify which photographs show the animal. I will. The images are displayed in black and white so as not to disadvantage anyone who may be colorblind and to remove hidden clues that are present in the color, such as the particular color of a particular animal.

AI-based Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) tests are based on the strong human response to animal stimuli and the ability of a healthy brain to process animal images in less than 200 milliseconds. Various psychiatric disorders, especially neurodegenerative disorders, are phenotypically characterized by some degree of cognitive impairment. This rapid visual classification test targets areas of the brain that are affected before the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, such as the retina, visual cortex, and motor cortex. It can detect subtle impediments to information processing speed, allowing you to detect early signs of illness before memory symptoms begin.

The image is displayed for only a moment. The animals are clearly visible in some images, but their presence is less obvious in others, or the animals are completely invisible. Animals are used because studies have shown that animals elicit strong reactions in people, thereby providing deeper insights into human brain activity. Images are used because they are not affected by the linguistic or cultural bias of existing tests and can be used repeatedly to monitor development. According to supporters of the use of images, existing tests may be learned by the subject and therefore become less effective over time. The exam is also unaffected by the level of education.

High-sensitivity test for early detection

What makes the ICA app so valuable is that it provides objective and sensitive measurements of cognitive function and an AI-based explanation of model prediction. This allows you to identify differences in the neural response rate of visual information processing well before memory loss, which is the focus of current tests, allowing you to detect dementia up to 15 years before symptoms appear. Alzheimer’s disease is irreversible, but early detection is a variety of promising new drugs for treating early Alzheimer’s disease, such as aducanumab, lekanemab, donanemab, and solanezumab (all monoclonal antibodies mobilize the immune system. Beta-amyloid-removed brain plaque), salacatinib (prevents destruction by reversing memory loss), beta and gamma-secretase inhibitors (blockers of beta-amyloid production).

Accuracy and adoption

According to a study in a scientific paper currently under peer review, the app is 84.2% accurate in identifying people with cognitive impairment, compared to 81.6% in the standard Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test. I found out that there is. In another trial, the ICA achieved 92% accuracy compared to 84% of the Addenbrookes cognitive test (ACE) test. Developers expect their apps to be more accurate as AI programs process more data through machine learning.

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved a cheap smartphone app that is already used by general practitioners and hospitals for screening for dementia and dementia. According to the app’s developers, the app will soon be used at home on smartphones and has the potential to remotely detect cognitive changes in the elderly on a large scale. The app has also been used at Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iran since 2020, and is highly accurate, easy to understand even for uneducated people, and easy to manage to improve classification accuracy with automatic scoring and AI. I understand.

In the past, doctors have often had to rely on paper-based evaluations and expensive brain scans to support the diagnosis of dementia. App testing is cost-effective, accessible, easy to use, and can accurately identify people much earlier than current methods. In addition, it has been impossible to monitor patients with mild cognitive impairment due to time and cost. The efficiency, objectivity, and ease of use of testing apps can bring breakthroughs in addressing major medical and financial issues such as dementia.

Detection of multiple sclerosis

Although the app was developed for dementia, researchers say, it also has the added benefit of being able to be used to detect signs of multiple sclerosis (MS) long before symptoms appear. Cognitive impairment is common in patients with multiple sclerosis, so this app could be used to detect signs of multiple sclerosis. Dr. Masood Nabavi of the Royal Institute of Stem Cell Biology and Technology recently wrote in the BMC Neurology Journal that the test can distinguish between “cognitively normal” and “cognitively impaired” patients with an astonishing 95% accuracy. Published a study claiming that. Therefore, this test can be used as a marker of cognitive dysfunction in MS and to monitor the patient’s response to treatment.

According to Dr. Sina Habibi, CEO of Cognetivity, the technique “reveals potential physical damage to brain cells without the need for invasive measurements such as blood and spinal fluid sampling. I can”. Detect and frequently monitor the cognitive abilities of MS patients to effectively treat them. However, more work needs to be done to improve MS testing.

Nationwide screening

The smartphone app is certainly one step forward for a national screening and remote monitoring program for mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in South Africa. It is certain that people at high risk of developing the disease can be identified long before the onset of symptoms and appropriate measures can be taken to slow the progression of the disease.

In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it is clear that smart technology will increasingly transform the early detection and treatment of diseases.

Professor Louis CH Fourie is a technology strategist.

