While teens are hospitalized, the CDC encourages parents to prevent their children from coronavirus infection

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging parents to vaccinate teens with COVID-19 after a surprising surge in hospitalizations for young coronavirus patients. Approximately 24% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive at least one dose. According to the CDC, about one-third of teens hospitalized with COVID-19 were admitted to the intensive care unit before most people were eligible for the vaccine. Nearly 5% of these cases were ventilated. No patient died. “We are deeply concerned about the number of adolescents in the hospital,” said Rochelle Walenksy, director of the CDC. (Rengi, 6/5) Axios: CDC Head Encourages Parents to Immunize Teens with COVID-19



Researchers suggest that increased youth hospitalization in March and April may be related to several factors, including highly contagious and potentially dangerous variants of the virus. doing. The number of young people returning to school will increase. Changes in physical distance, wearing masks, and other preventive behaviors. (6/4 (Sun)) USA Today: COVID Vaccine: CDC Report Finds Increased Teenage Hospitalization



Approximately 70% of hospitalized adolescents have one or more underlying illnesses, the most common being obesity, chronic lung illness, including asthma, and neurological illness. However, Dr. Henry Bernstein, a pediatrician at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, said it is important to note that nearly 30% of hospitalized adolescents are “fully healthy.” Said. (Rodriguez, 6/4) In related news — Fox News: Teenage coronavirus hospitalizations are three times higher than influenza: CDC survey



Teens appear to be at lower risk of hospitalization for COVID-19, but one study shows that viral hospitalizations are actually three times higher than influenza-related hospitalizations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Mortality and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) Friday findings from 13 state surveillance systems FluSurv-NET data show hospitalization of children associated with COVID-19 and influenza By comparison, from October to April between the ages of 12 and 17, or most of the typical flu season. Incidence rates were compared over three influenza seasons beginning in 2017. (Rivas, 6/5) This is part of the KHN morning briefing, which is a summary of health policy coverage by major media outlets.Sign up to Email subscription..



