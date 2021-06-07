Why Labo Leak’s idea is being revisited

Function acquisition research allows scientists to modify the virus’s genome to make natural viruses more dangerous to humans. Credits: Shutterstock



Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been various hypotheses to explain the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

So far, none of these hypotheses have shown their origin. VirusOne of the first proposed scenarios, the Wuhan seafood market, which allowed the virus to spread rapidly, seems less certain now. After a year of thorough research, the virus has not yet been identified in any animal.

However, animal-to-human transmission remains one of the strongest hypotheses to explain the emergence of new coronaviruses.: Coronavirus transmitted from bats to humans via an intermediate host. This is probably not the first time this has happened.

in the case of MERS-CoV (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), The camel may have acted as an intermediate host. For SARS-CoV-2 PangolinThe host may be a scaly anteater illegally sold in the Wuhan market, but this hypothesis requires more convincing evidence.

I am a professor of biological sciences at the University of Quebec in Montreal and an expert in virology, especially human retroviruses and human coronaviruses.

“Gain of function” research

The idea that SARS-CoV-2 was accidentally leaked from Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4), the largest security biological laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), spread shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic. started.

That possibility has resurfaced in the last few weeks, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). In an embarrassing situationSome newspapers claim that the United States is funding the lab, and that the projects funded there focus on: Gain of function researchOpinion piece published in. The Wall Street Journal NIAID claims to have helped some of these ongoing experiments at WIV..

Gain-of-function research may have advantages, There is also a risk..

So what is gain-of-function research? The term is often used to refer to “gain-of-function” research in proteins, but in medical terms it is related to viral research. The goal of gain-of-function research is to create viruses with new properties that make them more pathogenic and easier to transmit to humans.

Traditionally, this type of change has focused on the growth of the virus in animal or human cells. Recent significant advances have been made in animal model and molecular biology techniques that allow us to make precise targeted changes to viral genes. This process can lead to the rapid production of new viruses (as opposed to the natural evolution of viruses that take years).

The rationale for this type of research is that isolation of these new viruses will allow researchers to identify specific changes in the genome that are responsible for the new features. This knowledge will allow scientists to more accurately predict the arrival of a new pandemic. This may help scientists develop vaccines and treatments for new infectious pathogens.

Too dangerous research?

However, the underlying principles of feature acquisition research have been widely challenged over the last decade.

A classic and often cited example involving many scientists is A study by Ron Foucher and Yoshihiro Kawaoka on the high-risk avian H5N1 influenza virusThese researchers were able to use a technique that repeatedly infects ferrets with the virus to create the H5N1 influenza virus, which is transmitted to species by aerosol.

The study was widely discussed and the study was finally put on hold. The US government has even requested scientific journals not to publish the full results. Claim that the information may be used by bioterroristsResearch resumed in 2013.

Gain-of-function research may help prevent the transmission of potentially pandemic viruses from animals to humans. However, this type of research should be done in a safer laboratory, known as BSL-4.

These laboratories were built to prevent staff and researchers from becoming infected and to prevent organisms from escaping. However, according to a document from a U.S. Embassy official, WIV’s BSL-4 laboratory biosafety standards were not rigorous enoughIn addition, many researchers suggest that: Laboratory gain-of-function research on bat coronavirus is dangerous and can be harmful to humans if escaped..

Wuhan Institute Leakage Hypothesis Revived

so, The hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 originated from a leak from the Wuhan Institute is now being taken seriously...

A WHO-formed committee visiting the Wuhan facility concluded that there seems to be no evidence to support the artificial origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but several prominent scientists. I wonder if China remains completely transparent During that visit. In an open letter published in May Science, These scientists called for further investigation..

In an interview on May 11, Fauci said: Requests a more thorough investigation into the origin of SARS-CoV-2May 26th, U.S. President Joe Biden has instructed his intelligence agency to step up investigations into possible virus leaks in the laboratory. Currently responsible for the pandemic.

New evidence is also being proposed by various media. The Wall Street Journal Recently revealed In the fall of 2019, several WIV researchers became ill with symptoms similar to “both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses,” at least three were hospitalized, and the COVID-19 virus was released at the Wuhan Institute of Veterinary Medicine. ..

WHO, Biden, Fauci and others are calling for further investigation of this hypothesis, and animal coronavirus gain-of-function research in WIV is central to these investigations.

Although definitive evidence of the origin of SARS-CoV-2 may never be obtained, the latest developments raise new concerns about common gain-of-function experiments and reassess both approaches and safety. May lead to the regulation of the laboratory that uses it.

Provided by

conversation







This article is reprinted from the following conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..