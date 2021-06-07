FDA approves new weight loss drug, first since 2014





On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Weight loss An overweight or obese adult drug approved for the first time since 2014. The drug Wegovy is a subcutaneous injection intended for use in addition to a low-calorie diet and increased physical activity. “Today’s approval provides obese or overweight adults with beneficial new treatment options for incorporation into weight management programs,” said Deputy Director of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders and Obesity at the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. One Dr. John Charlett said. Said in a news release. “The FDA continues to promote the development and approval of additional safe and effective treatments for obese or overweight adults.” The drug works by mimicking the glucagon-like peptide 1 hormone, which targets areas of the brain that help regulate appetite and food intake. The FDA has warned that it should not be used in combination with other semaglutide-containing products, other GLP-1 receptor agonists, or other weight loss products such as herbal products, over-the-counter medications, and prescription medications. Studies claim that eating raw fruits reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes The dose is intended to be gradually increased to 2.4 mg once weekly over 16-20 weeks to reduce gastrointestinal side effects. Approval will occur after successful four 68-week trials in more than 2,600 patients. Participants lost 6.2% of their initial body weight compared to an additional 1,500 patients who received placebo. The most common side effects reported include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, dyspepsia, dizziness, gas, gastroenteritis, and hypoglycemia in patients with type 2 diabetes. Click here to get the FOX News app The FDA states that about 70% of adults in the United States are obese and are associated with major causes of death such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, and an increased risk of certain cancers. Losing 5% to 10% of body weight through diet and exercise reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease in this population.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos