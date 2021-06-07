SARS-CoV-2 variant and viral genome monitoring actions





Credit: Citrix / CC0 Public Domain

A research group in the Department of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology at the University of Bologna has analyzed over one million SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences. This analysis has identified new variants that have been widespread, predominantly in Mexico, in recent weeks, but have also been found in Europe.Their treatise published in Journal of Medical Virology, Presents a variant whose scientific name is T478K. Like other strains, it mutates peplomer proteins, allowing coronavirus to attach to and invade target cells. “This variant is becoming more and more widespread among people in North America, especially Mexico. To date, this variant covers more than 50% of the viruses present in the region. Rate and rate of spread. Is reminiscent of the Alpha variant [first isolated in Great Britain]”Federico Georges, a research coordinator and professor of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology at the University of Bologna, explains. protein Structurally, it is located in the region of interaction with the human receptor ACE2. Coronavirus attaches to this receptor and infects cells, spreading the infection more effectively. “ Researchers began by analyzing nearly 1.2 million sequence samples of the SARS-CoV-2 genome found in international databases by April 27, 2021. The new T478K variant was detected in 11,435 samples. This is twice the number of samples that showed the same variant exactly one month ago. This increase from the beginning of 2021 surprised researchers. Mexican variants are evenly distributed among men and women, and by age group. This variant accounts for 52.8% of all coronaviruses sequenced in Mexico, but appears in only 2.7% of sequenced samples in the United States. As for Europe, this variant is slightly widespread in Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. In Italy, only four cases have been reported and are virtually nonexistent. The mutations that characterize this mutant are located in the region of the peplomer involved in its interaction with the human receptor ACE2. This is the mechanism that allows the coronavirus to access cells. Similar mutations are common to all variants that have been the focus of attention in recent months. Indeed, recent coronavirus variants are highly prevalent and are notable for their prevalence in many parts of the world. Researchers have tested the action of the T478K peplomer in in silico simulations and found that this mutant protein can alter surface static electricity. As a result, it may alter not only the interaction with ACE2 human protein, but also the interaction with antibodies of the immune system, thus inhibiting drug efficacy. “Thanks to the large amount of data available in international databases, we can control the situation in near real time by monitoring the spread of coronavirus variants in different geographic regions,” George concludes. It is attached. It is important to continue this effort in the coming months in order to act quickly and efficiently. ” How SARS-CoV-2 variants sacrifice strong binding for antibody avoidance For more information:

Simone Di Giacomo et al, Preliminary Report on Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Spike Mutant T478K, Journal of Medical Virology (2021). DOI: 10.1002 / jmv.27062

