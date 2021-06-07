SA Medical Research Council Announces Tool for Tracking Covid-19 in Wastewater





SAMRC has developed a tool for tracking Covid-19 traces in wastewater.

The South African Medical Research Council collects data from 70 wastewater treatment plants in four states.

SARS-CoV-2 can be excreted in the faeces of symptomatic or asymptomatic people, which helps to map Covid-19 trends in a particular community.

The Durban University of Technology’s Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology states that a wastewater analysis in KwaZulu-Natal indicates that the state may already be in the third wave. The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has begun tracking Covid-19 from wastewater in four states. Last week, SAMRC launched a wastewater monitoring dashboard that tracks the levels of SARS-CoV-2 that cause Covid-19. SARS-CoV-2 can be excreted in the faeces of symptomatic or asymptomatic people. SAMRC can weekly inspect wastewater from parts of Eastern Cape, Gauten, Limpopo, and Western Cape to determine the amount of virus in a particular community and map virus trends. Dr. Mongezi Mdhluli, Chief Research and Operations Officer at SAMRC, said the tool will help public health officials come up with timely interventions to help reduce the spread of the virus. Read | WHO warns: Increasing cases of SA “account for one-third of all new cases in Africa” “The new interactive SAMRC Wastewater Monitoring Dashboard provides relevant states, municipalities and health departments with additional sources of information to inform decisions and interventions to prepare and manage Covid-19.” Said Mdhluli. SAMRC collects data from 70 wastewater treatment plants in four states and works with five research units within SAMRC, including the Biomedical Research Innovation Platform (BRIP) and other organizations. The South African Medical Research Council has launched a dashboard to track Covid-19 from wastewater. Attached SAMRC Dr. Rabia Johnson of BRIP said he is working with a variety of higher education institutions, with students and staff at partner institutions being trained in laboratory methods and focusing on resource-deficient institutions. .. “We work closely with four partner laboratories: University of Venda, University of Cefaco McGato Health Sciences, University of Fort Hare and University of Nelson Mandela to build capabilities and ensure robust quality control.” Johnson said. Meanwhile, the Durban University of Technology’s Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology said the state may have already experienced the third wave of Covid-19, according to KwaZulu-Natal’s wastewater analysis. Read | There is no vaccine priority for South Africans with comorbidities-so far Since July 2020, the institute has been monitoring Durban’s central sewage treatment plant, which currently serves approximately 61 suburbs within the eThekwini municipality. “Recent clinical data show that the number of active cases of KZN and eThekwini Municipality began to increase steadily since April 20, 2021, but since March 30, 2021, we have observed a surge in viral load in wastewater. In fact, clinically confirmed cases have been reported, WBE may be used as a predictor of spikes in Covid-19 infection, and frequent monitoring is used to predict future epidemics. Shows that we need it, “says the institute’s research team. Nonetheless, News24 reported on Sunday that KwaZulu-Natal’s Prime Minister Sihle Zikalala said the state was not yet in the third wave and called on residents to remain vigilant. “Our state has not entered the third wave of Covid-19, but we still need to be vigilant and keenly aware of the potential risk of recurrence of the infection. Don’t overdo it. Non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and regular hand washing with soap and water, “said Zikarara as stated in the report.

