Covid’s Third Wave: Is it in progress in the UK?

Boris Johnson With growing concerns about the spread of Delta variants in the United Kingdom, there is increasing pressure in the UK on June 21 to delay the final relaxation of blockade restrictions. Coronavirus, First detected in India.

New stock COVID-19 Caused an increase in cases Northwest of EnglandThere was concern that the Prime Minister might be pushing a roadmap to end precautionary measures in parts of the Midlands and in London during the first week of May-June.

As the number of cases continues to grow, 5,341 new infections were recorded in the UK on Sunday, four died within 28 days of being positive, and the total number of deaths since the pandemic began. Is now 127,840.

But the recent rise is undoubtedly a concern, is it really the third wave?

Sir David King, a former chief scientific adviser to the government and chairman of an independent Sage Group, said Monday morning that the current Covid-19 figures are “evidence of another wave.” Told to.

“In the UK, there are 5,300 new cases per day, an increase of about 2,000 from last week,” he said.

“Now we’re talking about whether we’re going into a serious third wave, but I don’t think we can wait any longer. This is evidence of another wave.”

The question was previously raised by microbiologist Professor Ravi Gupta, who is a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag), which advises the government. today Bank Holiday Monday Program And he replied Similarly, “Yes, the number of new cases is increasing exponentially, at least three-quarters of which are new variants.

“Of course, at this point, the number of cases is relatively small. Every wave starts with a small number of cases that become explosive after complaining in the background. So what is important here is that we are here. What we are seeing is a sign of an early wave. “

He said, “The vaccination rate of the population is so high that it will take longer than the previous wave. Therefore, for some time there may be false reassurance. That is our concern. I added.

Professor Gupta points out that Johnson’s roadmap was developed before the existence of more contagious variants became unknown, and was finalized to allow more people to be vaccinated. He advocated delaying mitigation “a few weeks”.

An expert at the University of Cambridge said, “I think it’s important because I think the cost and benefits of doing it wrong can be a significant delay advantage.”

“People aren’t saying that the date of June 21 should be abandoned altogether, but until they can gather more information and see the trajectory in a clearer way. Just delay for a few weeks. “

On Times Radio, Professor Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization went a step further and asked if the restrictions that had already been lifted need to be re-imposed.

“We should all do everything we can to minimize that risk, and we’re in a position where we really have to retreat to the limits we all have to endure. I won’t. ” He said on Monday.

Experts generally agree on the threat posed by the Delta variant and the risk of major setbacks caused by premature termination of restrictions.

Martin McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, said: Said Parents He also believes that the third wave has already begun.

“We already know that current measures have not stopped the rapidly increasing number of cases in many parts of the country. It looks like we are now in the early stages of the third wave.” He said.

“Unless there is a miracle, further opening in June is a big risk. The increase in cases we are seeing now should trigger a reassessment of the latest mitigation.”

Similarly, James Naismith, a professor of structural biology at Oxford University, I told the Associated Press: “It seems almost certain that we will face the third episode of an increase in Covid-19 infections.

“Indian variants appear to be most likely to trap themselves in an unvaccinated young population. In this group, they are much less likely to cause serious illness, but less likely. That’s not the same as zero. With a sufficient number of infected people, a significant number can become seriously ill. “

Is worried NHS As medical services begin the daunting task of dealing with non-Covid workloads, they may struggle again to deal with the new explosion event of the case. Prioritize putting outbreaks under control. for.

The staff is already in front, especially the frontline workers It is “broken” by a pandemic and is “close to burnout.”

“Everyone in the NHS is scared right now,” said Dr. Megan Smith, legal and policy officer for the campaign group Every Doctor.

“I know there’s still a lot of obscure messages, and unfortunately, I think people’s behavior is calming down,” said Emily Bell, a general practitioner in northwest England. I added.

“The NHS is still at stake and cannot be addressed as it is. Unlocking is a real threat to collapse and my primary concern is patient safety.”

Downing Street has so far said it is premature to call for a delay in unlocking on June 21, and more data is needed to determine the severity of the situation.

Minister of Health Matt Hancock Told Sky on Sunday“It’s too early to make a final decision. We will continue to monitor the data for an additional week or so, and importantly, the association between the number of patients and the number of people who will eventually be hospitalized. I will.

“And there is no doubt that the number of people eventually brought to the hospital is almost flat at this point.”

When did the first and second waves start?

Recall last year that the last two infectious tsunamis flooded these coasts.

After the virus broke out in Wuhan, China at the end of 2019, it gradually spread from Asia to the Mediterranean, causing Italy to suffer the first major damage in Europe.

In the first half of March 2020, the threat of the coronavirus was becoming apparent, but as an adviser to the Prime Minister, the British government was uncertain how best to deal with it. Dominic Cummings It was revealed in a parliamentary testimony last week.

On March 23, Johnson reluctantly announced a national blockade and left home only for limited reasons, including grocery shopping, daily exercise, medical needs, and work travel. He said he could. All stores selling non-essentials were told to close and two or more people gathered in public were banned.

After Johnson himself was hospitalized in Covid-19, he announced the first mitigation on May 10, and further mitigation as the summer progressed.

But by July 30, Hancock warned that “a second wave would begin to spread throughout Europe.” Six weeks later, on September 18, Johnson said the next round arrived in the UK and introduced new restrictions to contain the spread later in the week, leading to a second national blockade. A total of 6,634 new cases of coronavirus were recorded on September 24th.

The tier system was then introduced on October 12, followed by a second national lockdown for a month from November to December before the Christmas holidays.

The third nationwide blockade continued on January 4, when the number of incidents surged, after which the situation gradually regained calm, and on February 22, the Prime Minister was able to announce a roadmap to lift the restrictions. .. The government will change policy in response to aggressive Delta variants.