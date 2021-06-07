If these appear on your nails, they may indicate a serious health problem.

It can be trivial to indicate a major problem. Especially in the case of problems. healthIf you see certain types of bumps on your nails, it can be a sign of many major health problems, such as being infected with a coronavirus.

What is Beau’s line?

The ridge is identified as Beau’s line. The nail plate is made up of keratin, which binds proteins to make hair, skin and nails look beautiful and keep them strong. It extends all the way to the tip of the phalange, and in some cases beyond the end of the phalange. Your finger – This part, which looks white or off-white, is technically made up of dead skin cells.

The longer the nail, the more keratin is produced, and the more keratin is produced, the deeper the layer of the nail bed cracks or rises. Deformed..

Beau’s nails do not appear immediately, so it can take several weeks before you notice the growth of your nails. Got crazyFortunately, however, the Beau’s line grows naturally once the problem is resolved or treated.

If the nail bed impedes nail growth, the nail may bulge or crack. These problems can occur if you are picking cuticles, applying nail polish, or having an infection such as an incurvated nail. However, this is only true if one nail has a Beau’s line.

If you have multiple fingers that look like ruffled potato chips, the Bo line is likely to indicate the intense physical trauma you have recently experienced. COVID..

How do you get it?

Problems of all kinds, not due to the habit of biting the nail, can cause the growth of the nail to be impeded. The nails are really “Window to your healthDiseases that are so severe that they destroy normal cell division can cause changes in delicate areas such as the nails.

This will cause your body to focus on allocating energy to other areas, and the lower priority nails in your body’s triage system. Consequential theory..

Beau’s line is a kind of danger signal, but it causes many nail problems. Shape and sizeThe color of the nails may change, such as yellow or bronchitis, bumps, such as psoriasis, or slow or complete nail growth, such as vitamin deficiency.

In the case of heart problems, the lack of oxygen in the bloodstream can cause the nails to change shape or stick.

Especially when it comes to Bo’s lines Laundry list in question It can cause things like Beau’s lines, and in most cases they are all pretty intimidating.

Nail ridges include renal failure, syphilis, thyroid disease, endocarditis, Diabetes, Or melanoma, some illnesses. Beau’s nails can also be caused by system interruptions with more prominent symptoms such as pneumonia and can be a side effect of chemotherapy. They can also be caused by various types of viruses, including the coronavirus that is currently devastating the planet.

Are they related to COVID?

In most cases, the virus also includes COVID, as it can lead to Beau’s line. Tim Spector, Principal Investigator of With Zoe COVID Symptomatology Research App Epidemiologists said, “Any illness can induce them-it is not unique to COVID-but obviously many people were exposed at the same time.

On a logical basis, this means that the Beau’s lines are linked. COVIDHowever, as scientific research shows, all viruses can cause Beau’s lines, as long as they have traumatic effects on your body.

Are your nails strange?COVID nails are becoming more and more recognized as the nails recover after infection and growth recovers and leaves clear lines. It can occur without a skin rash and looks harmless. pic.twitter.com/Q1Lfdrc9Dc — Tim Specter (@timspector) May 3, 2021

However, they may not be a sign that you are infected with COVID, or that you were infected with COVID but did not know it.

You already know that you are ill, probably because the Beau’s line appears when you are very ill. Doctor appointment This is because the body may be crying for help.