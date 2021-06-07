Health
What is the variant of Delta COVID found in Melbourne? Is it more infectious and spreads more to children?
The current COVID outbreak in Victoria was launched last week with a new variant. Discovered by health authoritiesIt is not clear if this new “Delta” variant has occurred in Victoria, New South Wales, or elsewhere, and is inconsistent with any of the hotel’s quarantine cases.
We still need to learn a lot about this variant, and most of the data we currently have is from the UK. It is not yet clear whether the variant is more deadly or more widespread in children.
However, early data suggest that it is more contagious than other variants.
Fortunately, both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are still relatively effective, albeit after the second dose.
What is a Delta variant?
who There is a new naming systemFor the coronavirus variants of concern, we use Greek letters.
The Delta variant was formerly known as the “Indian variant” because it was first discovered in India. It is one of the three subspecies of the Indian subspecies, also known as B.1.617.2. The most prevalent and most prevalent of the latest epidemics in Victoria and derived from the quarantine of hotels in South Australia is the Kappa subspecies B.1.617.1.
WHO has introduced this new naming system to avoid the prejudices associated with anomalous country names. The old naming system was concerned that the country might be less likely to report new variants in the future and was afraid that it would be blamed on the variants.
A historical example is the “Spanish flu”.In fact, this flu strain is probably Not originated in Spain..
The new system is a non-judgmental way to track new variants.
More infectious
Delta variants have been found in various countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Fiji, Singapore, and now Australia.
In the UK, Delta is defeating the Alpha stock, formerly known as the “British variant.” This alone shows that Delta is more contagious than Alpha. Alpha is much more susceptible to transmission than the original strain originally detected in Wuhan, China.
Fortunately, there are vaccines that can protect against all variants that have emerged to date.
The bad news is the worst delta I’ve ever seen.
British Secretary of Health said Delta 40% more infectious than Alpha, And Sharon Lewin, director of the Dougherty Institute, said it was about 50% more infectious than Alpha..
People infected with Delta Tends to infect more family members From a person with Alpha stock.
It is not yet known exactly why it is contagious, but Data suggests It has better intracellular replication than other variants. In virology, viruses that are good at intracellular replication tend to be more infectious.
Is the incubation period short?
Probably not.
The Public Health Office of England has examined the time it takes for a first-time patient of the Delta subspecies to infect someone in the family.
I got you The time from the date of exposure to the onset of the family was 4 days, which was not significantly different from the alpha variant.
I still don’t know if it’s more deadly
There is Some evidence Delta has an increased risk of hospitalization compared to Alpha.
However, this is a very early stage, so I can’t say this with absolute certainty.
The virus is selective because it tries to replicate as much as possible.
But no one is the same Evolutionary pressure Killing the host does not benefit the virus, as it can increase the mortality rate of the virus. Ultimately, the successful virus inhabits its host indefinitely.
I was very surprised to see the suggestion that some variants of SARS-CoV-2 could be potentially deadly.
There are many examples of viruses that are more lethal but at the cost of reduced infectivity.
One example is bird flu. Because the virus targets the lower respiratory tract, it is extremely deadly because it is the site of oxygen transfer. However, this makes it difficult to send.
Do you have more children?
It is difficult to answer this question with certainty.
Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer, Victoria Said There are anecdotal reports that Delta is easily transmitted to children.
This same hypothesis emerged when the alpha version first became dominant in some parts of the world.
My lab recently investigated whether alpha replicates better in children’s cells, but found that it wasn’t.
We haven’t tested the Delta variant yet in our lab, but we’d like to treat this idea with caution for two reasons.
The first is that this strain is likely to be highly infectious. In general, This can lead to more cases in children (and everyone).
And second, while children are not vaccinated, many adults are vaccinated, which biases the data.
Our vaccine is still valid
Some data It suggests that Delta has the ability to evade our immune system. This is assessed by examining the number of antibodies in vaccinated people and how those antibodies neutralize the virus in the laboratory.
Certainly Decreased antibody protection With this variant. However, it is important to note that a decrease in antibodies in a clinical test does not necessarily mean that the vaccine is significantly inhibited. Test results should be treated with caution.
The good news is that current COVID vaccine crops are still relatively effective against the real-world Delta.
Data from Public Health England found A single dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer had a 33% effect on the strain, while a single dose had a 60% (AstraZeneca) and 88% (Pfizer) effect on the strain.
This shows that you cannot rely solely on the first dose. Everyone really needs to make sure they are receiving a second dose.
