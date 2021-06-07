Significantly reduces stress in the lives of diabetics and their families



Approximately 1.5 million adults are diagnosed with the disease each year. Diabetes It is estimated that approximately 422 million people in the United States alone have the disease. Therefore, it is not surprising that diabetes is considered one of the leading causes of death today. There is no known cure for this illness, but in the last few years living with it has certainly become tolerable.

This is largely due to advances in medicine and research, but technology is part of it. While there is no alternative to a healthy lifestyle as a way to deal with diabetes (and to prevent it in the case of type 2 diabetes), there are several ways to improve the lives of people with diabetes and their surroundings.

What is diabetes?

First, we need to distinguish between the two types of diabetes. Type 1, formerly known as juvenile diabetes, is the result of a lack of insulin produced by the body. The trigger for this type of diabetes is not yet known, but experts conclude that it is probably due to genetic and environmental factors. Therefore, it cannot be prevented.

On the other hand, type 2 diabetes is primarily the result of an unhealthy lifestyle, but heredity is considered a risk factor. This type of diabetes is much more common and about 90% of all cases are caused by insulin deficiency in the body. It is important to note that both types of symptoms are similar: fatigue, weakness, weight loss, increased hunger and thirst, in the case of type 2, they appear over a longer period of time and are diagnosed. Diagnosis becomes difficult. Therefore, it is more deadly.

No need to suffer

As awareness of the disease and its difficulties grows, humanity has succeeded in developing ways to relieve the pain and suffering of diabetics.

Facilitation

In recent years, attitudes towards diabetics have clearly changed, and as a result, diabetics have become more open to their medical issues.In the past, if they were ashamed to talk about their illness (mainly because obesity was considered “their mistake”), today they are I don’t feel the need to hide anymoreAs a result, businesses (mainly the food industry) are now making great efforts to meet the needs of people with high blood sugar levels.

Restaurants, catering halls, hotels and other facilities all offer low-carb, sugarless meals. Supermarkets now offer a wide range of products to suit various nutritional constraints. Leading companies in the food industry are making “diabetes-friendly” alternatives to popular products. All of these have been approved and marked by the American Diabetes Association.

community

Social media has changed life beyond perception. It cannot be denied. While these changes aren’t always going in the right direction, Facebook and its peers can certainly appreciate the creation of a community for those in need. In fact, there are hundreds (if not thousands) of online forums, groups, blogs, and other forms of social networks for diabetics.

It’s not just about talking to fellow patients about new treatments and medications, but first and foremost, talking to someone when they need it. That’s why these platforms can benefit not only those who suffer from diabetes, but also their families and peers who may need to discuss their burdens with someone.

Technology

Diabetes cannot be prevented, but it is certainly controllable. This begins with a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise and balanced nutrition. Diabetes: M is an example of how technology can help with that. The app can track and monitor a patient’s diet and exercise plan and, accordingly, suggest changes in daily life over time. It also helps you find important information about treatments, especially new treatments on the market. The app was developed by Sirma Medical Systems, one of Bulgarian’s leading MedTech companies, so it can also be synced with other tools developed by the company through its platform.

Another good example is Technology developed by GluterityIs a Boca Raton-based telemedicine company with a focus on distance patient monitoring (RPM). Founded in 2019 and partially owned by Canadian investor Alex Schneider, the company uses cloud technology to significantly speed up and simplify the patient and physician process. Patients can also track their blood glucose levels, report data to their doctors, request emergency assistance, and make appointments with specialists without leaving home.

“We provide the ability to diagnose, monitor, identify, warn, and treat everything in’real time’for both patients and caregivers,” he explained. GluteritySpencer Weiss, co-founder and chief executive officer of the company, said: “This is an all-in-one technology solution that is healthy and customized to the needs of each patient. Beyond that, the fact that diabetics and doctors can communicate anytime, anywhere facilitates early diagnosis. You can also prevent unnecessary hospitalizations and even save lives. “

But you don’t have to dive into the complex world of apps and platforms to see how technology is helping diabetics around the world. Even the simple insulin tracker, essential for diabetics, is getting smarter over time. Today, you can use a small pen-like insulin tracker that not only makes it easy to check your blood glucose levels, but also allows you to monitor your dose over time. All this is possible thanks to Bluetooth technology. You can also connect the pen itself to an insulin cartridge to control dosage. Several companies, such as Companion Medical, Medtronic, and Novo Nordisk, already offer this type of device.

Conclusion

The lives of people dealing with diabetes have always been easier, thanks to awareness and skill, and will continue to be so in the future. However, it is of utmost importance that diabetics know how to actively take advantage of these efforts made to improve their lives. No one needs to face diabetes.

