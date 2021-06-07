Moderna seeks approval of COVID-19 vaccine for teens in Europe and Canada





US biotechnology company Moderna said Monday that it is seeking conditional approval from European Union and Canadian teens to use the COVID-19 vaccine. The company also said it plans to apply for urgent approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, where Pfizer / BioNtec jabs are already being administered to adolescents over the age of 12. “We are pleased to announce that we have applied to the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents in the European Union,” said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. “We are encouraged that the Modana COVID-19 vaccine was very effective in preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infections in adolescents,” he said in a statement. “We have applied for a license from Health Canada and have applied for an emergency use authorization from the US FDA. Regulatory authority Around the world for this important younger generation “ Teenagers are less susceptible to COVID than older groups, so the main reason for vaccination is to control the infection. However, very rare cases of severe COVID can still occur, and post-viral complications called multisystem inflammatory syndrome can occur. The two-shot modeler regimen is approximately 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 95% effective against serious illness. The vaccine is “generally well tolerated” among adolescents, the company said, adding that “no significant safety concerns have been identified so far.” Last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics called the approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for adolescents an important tool for more schools to return to face-to-face learning this fall. Moderna is seeking its full approval. vaccine For US adults participating in Pfizer / BioNTech. Moderna seeks full US approval for COVID-19 shots © 2021 AFP Quote: Moderna obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-moderna-covid-vaccine-teens-europe on June 7, 2021 Europe, Canada (June 7, 2021) 10 We are seeking approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for teens. html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

