LA County Reopening: COVID-19 Vaccine, Mask, Testing Regulations





Los Angeles County is waiting for a full reopening on June 15. However, despite the excitement, it does not completely return to its normal pre-pandemic state. Here are five things you can expect when LA County is fully reopened: For unvaccinated people, the risk of outbreaks may be higher California authorities have proposed ending the mask wearing requirements for fully vaccinated people on June 15. If an unvaccinated person begins to remove the mask in close contact with another unvaccinated person, he or she will be infected with COVID-19 and the vaccination rate will be high enough to prevent an outbreak. If not. There is a high risk of doing so. Coronavirus testing is even more important for unvaccinated people “With more interaction with non-family members, testing is one of the best ways to stop an outbreak before it actually happens,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in Los Angeles County. “This will be an important part of our strategy, especially after June 15th.” Ferrer recommends taking the test in the following situations: • If someone shows signs or symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. (That is Super rare If a fully vaccinated person presents with COVID-19 symptoms — Of the 3.3 million fully vaccinated Los Angeles County residents as of May 7, a coronavirus positive reaction was later confirmed. Only 0.03% was inoculated. Only 0.002% were hospitalized. )

• Persons who have not been vaccinated and who have been found to have close contact with persons who have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

• Unvaccinated people who may be infected with the new coronavirus. “Therefore, if you spend time indoors around many people who are not vaccinated and don’t wear masks, be tested with or without symptoms,” Feller said. “You don’t want to be the person who spreads this infection to others.” People who test positive should be quarantined to prevent infection by others and should wear a mask when leaving the house after the quarantine period. People can be tested by their healthcare provider.Coronavirus Institute Are listed The LA County website offers free testing. Authorities require workers to wear masks indoors if not everyone in the room has been vaccinated under Suggestion As recommended by the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Commission on Thursday, California has set mask requirements for employees in the absence of COVID-19 symptoms, and everyone in the room is fully vaccinated. Yes. It will be canceled on June 15th. However, if an unvaccinated employee or even one guest whose employer does not have a vaccination record comes in, all employees in the room will continue to wear masks. It will not be. Health known as Cal / OSHA. is plans Also, until July 31, all employees attending more than 10,000 indoor and outdoor events will be physically distanced or breathing from others, such as N95 masks, for voluntary use. You must provide the option to wear protective equipment. Certain environments, such as schools, camps and hospitals, impose stricter requirements. Authorities continue to impose special requirements on environments such as schools, day camps, day care, hospitals, medical facilities and high-risk meetinghouses. And in such situations, masking, distance, and infection control measures continue to be needed, Feller said. Some companies may decide to maintain masking requirements Even if a state or county no longer needs a mask, some companies may require customers to wear it. Los Angeles County will post a list of best practices to help companies plan next week.

