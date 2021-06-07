Reduction of Kawasaki disease may lead to pandemic prophylaxis







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Helio Researchers say that the decline in the incidence of Kawasaki disease in South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic may be due to pandemic prevention efforts such as wearing masks, washing hands, and ensuring physical distance. reported. “In South Korea, non-pharmaceutical interventions such as mandatory mask wearing, school closures, and examinations Isolation of symptomatic individuals Was implemented in February 2020 and has good compliance. “ Jiman Kang, medical doctor, Research teams and colleagues from the Department of Pediatrics at Severance Children’s Hospital and the Institute of Immunology and Immune Diseases, Severance University School of Medicine, Seoul and South Korea wrote: circulation“This national intervention has provided us with a unique opportunity to investigate the side effects of non-pharmaceutical interventions on the development of other illnesses.” Source: Adobe Stock

Researchers conducted a retrospective ecological study evaluating data from the National Health Insurance Services database for all 53,424 cases of Kawasaki disease between the ages of 0 and 19 from 2010 to September 2020. The non-pharmaceutical intervention period was defined as February-September 2020. Incidence of Kawasaki disease Average annual incidence during non-pharmaceutical intervention during non-pharmaceutical intervention. Of all cases, 83% occurred in children younger than 5 years and 17% were resistant to IV immunoglobulin. Prior to non-pharmaceutical intervention, the average annual incidence of Kawasaki disease was 48.1 per 100,000 and the average monthly incidence was 4.1 per 100,000. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the incidence of Kawasaki disease decreased to less than 2 per 100,000 after non-pharmaceutical interventions. The incidence of Kawasaki disease during the non-pharmaceutical intervention period from February to September 2020 was 18.8 per 100,000 people, which is equivalent to 60% of the average incidence and 58% of the predicted incidence during the non-pharmaceutical intervention period.P = .085). The highest incidence of Kawasaki disease was in children aged 0 to 4 years, at 80 per 100,000, lower than the average incidence of 123 per 100,000 before non-pharmaceutical intervention ().P = .003) and expected incidence of 123.3 per 100,000 people. In children aged 5-9 years, the incidence of Kawasaki disease was lower than the average incidence during non-pharmaceutical intervention periods (10.6 vs. 23.8 per 100,000). P = .04) and predicted incidence of 24.7 per 100,000 people. There was no difference in the incidence of Kawasaki disease between the ages of 10 and 19 before and after the non-drug intervention. According to a press release, these results may have been possible because Kawasaki disease is an immunological response of a genetically sensitive individual when exposed to a virus or other infectious pathogen. “This national study shows that the incidence of Kawasaki disease has dropped significantly after non-pharmaceutical interventions in South Korea,” the researchers write. “More long-term studies are needed to determine whether the reduction in the incidence of Kawasaki disease is solely due to the effects of non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

