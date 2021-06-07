Health
The first case of the Shinnonble hunter virus in Michigan was confirmed in Washtenaw.
Michigan health officials have identified the first case of human infection. Nameless hunter virus A woman in Washtenau County who is in the hospital.
The disease is associated with exposure of infected white-footed mice and white-footed mice to urine, feces, and saliva.
Humans are infected by disturbing and inhaling dry rodent excrement, invading skin crevices and mucous membranes, and ingesting contaminated food and water. Hantavirus can also be transmitted from rodent bites.
Is Highest risk of exposure Occurs when rodents enter or clean infested structures.
A woman in Washtenaw County may have been infected while cleaning a dwelling that had been unmanned for about two years. There were signs of active rodent invasion, said Susan Ringler Serniglia, a spokeswoman for the county health department.
“We believe the person was exposed when cleaning the house. The feces from the invasion probably floated in the air during the cleaning and were inhaled by the person,” she says. T.
“This infection is still considered to be very rare, and even serious infections can be avoided by taking precautions during cleaning.”
A woman in Washtenaw County was hospitalized and treated for Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, but is recovering and is not currently hospitalized.
“HPS is caused by several strains of hantavirus and can occur 1-5 weeks after a person is exposed to fresh urine, feces, and saliva from infected rodents, although rare. It’s a severe and sometimes fatal respiratory illness, “said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the Chief Medical Officer of the State Health Department, in a statement issued Monday.
“Anyone who comes into contact with rodents carrying the orthohantavirus is at risk for HPS and a healthcare provider with a suspected orthohantavirus case should contact the local health department to report the case. And we need to discuss confirmation inspection options. “
According to state health officials, the syndrome has been transmitted throughout the Americas since it was first discovered in the southwest in 1993. Most cases have been confirmed in adults and tend to occur in spring and summer. there is.
Symptoms include fever, chills, body pain, headache, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. The disease can progress and be accompanied by coughing and shortness of breath. The case fatality rate of HPS is 40%.
“By taking precautions and paying attention to their potential, we can prevent and mitigate the risk of orthohantavirus infection,” said Dr. van Luis Marquez, director of health care at Washtonau County Health Department. Stated in a statement. “When cleaning an area that is invaded by rodents, use rubber, latex, vinyl, or nitrile gloves, ventilate for at least 30 minutes before work, and use a disinfectant or chlorine solution before cleaning the area. Please get it completely wet. “
Hantavirus is a family of viruses that are predominantly spread by wild rodents and occur worldwide. Several types have been identified in the United States, and each orthohantavirus has a major host of rodents.The greatest risk of orthohantavirus infection is the opening or Clean buildings closed due to rodent invasion No proper protection.
The virus is sensitive to most disinfectants, such as dilute chlorine solutions, detergents, and household disinfectants, and can survive for less than a week indoors and hours outdoors when exposed to sunlight. Special care is required to remove rodents. If you have a large infestation of mice, it is advisable to consult a pest control specialist.
