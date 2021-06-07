How powerful the “alpha” coronavirus variant has become

In December, British researchers discovered that: New variant It was sweeping their country. Upon arriving in other countries, the variant now known as Alpha tended to become more common in new homes. By April Dominant variants That’s right in America since then..

With Alpha’s rapid success, scientists are wondering how this variant conquered the world. New research Please give us one secret to your success. Alpha negates the front lines of immune defense in our body and gives mutants more time to grow.

“It’s very impressive,” said Dr. Maudley Laurent Roll, a physician and virologist at Yale University School of Medicine, who has not been involved in this new study. “Successful viruses are the first. You have to go beyond the defense system. The more successful you are, the better your escape from the virus.”

The report was published online on Monday, but has not yet been published in a scientific journal.

Alpha has 23 mutations that set it apart from other coronaviruses. When this variant began to multiply in the UK, researchers began looking into fine-tuning these genes and asked for an explanation as to why they spread faster than other variants.