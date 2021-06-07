Most Americans Don’t Get enough Fiber in their Diet





Average daily fiber intake for US adults by gender and diabetic status (grams of fiber per 1,000 calories burned).Credits: Derek Miketinas, Texas Women’s University

According to a study published in, only 5% of men and 9% of women consume the recommended daily fiber intake. NUTRITION 2021 Live OnlineInadequate fiber intake increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes, two of the most common illnesses in the United States. “These findings should remind people to choose fiber-rich foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables to reduce their risk of heart disease,” said the research leader. Dr. Derek Micheltinas, an assistant professor at the University of Texas Women, said: Author. “Our findings show that 1 in 10 adults in the United States meet the recommended daily fiber intake. Diabetics are at increased risk of heart disease and therefore get enough fiber. Is especially important. “ Dietary fiber is a type of carbohydrate that passes through the body without being digested. Perhaps best known for its role in supporting regular bowel movements, fiber also has important cardiovascular health benefits. Studies show that dietary fiber helps lower cholesterol, blood pressure It causes inflammation and helps prevent diabetes. It can also improve blood sugar levels in diabetics. Researchers analyzed data from more than 14,600 US adults who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 2013 and 2018. Dietary fiber intake was assessed using a dietary questionnaire. Diabetic status was self-reported and also assessed at hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels. Researchers analyzed only fiber intake, excluding fiber supplements. “Unlike other similar studies, our analysis used advanced statistical techniques to estimate the normal fiber intake of Americans, instead of calculating simple averages,” Miketinas said. “This approach is a better indicator of what a person normally eats because it can explain other factors that can affect fiber intake.” Health guidelines recommend that you consume 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories (g / 1,000 kcal) per day. On average, women in this study consumed 9.9 g / 1,000 kcal and men consumed 8.7 g / 1,000 kcal. The intake of diabetic patients is 10.3 g / 1,000 kcal for women and 9.6 g / 1,000 kcal for men, which are higher than the average but not below the recommended values. To get the right amount of fiber, the average woman should aim for about 25 grams (2,000 calorie diet) and men should aim for 38 grams (2,500 calorie diet).Usually fruits, vegetables, and Whole grainsChoosing whole grains, such as barley, gives you 6 grams of fiber per cup, compared to less than 2 grams of fiber in white rice. In addition to shedding light on American eating habits, Miketinas said new discoveries would help future research into the prevention of chronic diseases. “The results of this study can be used to identify the relationship between diet and diet. Fiber intake And we get interesting results, such as risk factors for heart disease, “said Miketinas.” In fact, our preliminary analysis is: Dietary fiber Adult intake Diabetes Strongly associated with reduced heart and kidney markers disease” Q and A: There are some health benefits to getting enough fiber Provided by

American Society for Nutrition





Citation: Most Americans obtained our diet from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-americans-fiber-diets.html on June 7, 2021 (June 7, 2021) is not getting enough fiber.

