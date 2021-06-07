Why are more teens hospitalized with Covid-19?

According to a recent survey, hospitalization rates for Covid-19 among adolescents aged 12 to 17 increased from March 1 to April 24, after declining in January and February. CDC reportRochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, tends to be “deeply concerned”.

Is the future of the American coronavirus “good,” “bad,” or “ugly?” All three.

Covid-19 hospitalization increased among teens

For this report, researchers examined CDC’s COVID-NET monitoring system. The system draws data from 99 counties in 14 states, which represents about 10% of the US population.

Researchers identified 204 adolescents who were admitted primarily for Covid-19 between January 1st and March 31st, of which more than 30% were admitted to the ICU and nearly 5%. I needed a ventilator.

About 70% of hospitalized adolescents had at least one underlying illness. The most common are obesity, chronic lung disease, or neurological disorders.

Pediatrician Henry Bernstein Cohen Pediatric Medical Center And CDC members Advisory Committee on Immunization Implementation, Said that 30% of hospitalized adolescents were “fully healthy” before being infected with the coronavirus.

“So that’s not all [who] Have an underlying illness [who] You need to be vaccinated, “Bernstein said.

“I am deeply concerned about the number of adolescents in the hospital and saddened by the number of adolescents who needed treatment in the intensive care unit or ventilator,” Warrensky said. Said.

Researchers also found that the cumulative number of young Covid-19 hospitalizations from October 1, 2020 to April 24, 2021 was nearly three times that of influenza hospitalizations in the last three seasons. ..

“Influenza, unlike Covid-19, rarely causes long-term symptoms or organ damage,” said Andrew Pavia, a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at the university. University of UtahSaid. “Adolescents have many reasons to vaccinate as soon as possible, including their own health, the ability to control Covid-19 in a more vulnerable group, and the ability to return to normal life.”

Some experts suggest that the CDC report may actually underestimate the number of children hospitalized as a result of Covid-19.), The Covid-19 infection has been resolved. It may occur later.

“The majority of children with MIS-C do not necessarily test positive for PCR. They are likely to have evidence of antibodies that they have been infected, but they have not been tested.” “In fact, we may underestimate the serious Covid-19-related illness among teens,” Bernstein said.

Where are the US vaccination efforts?

by CDCAs of Sunday, 51.5% of the US population has been vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 vaccine, and 41.9% have received all required vaccinations. Meanwhile, 63.5% of adults in the United States have received at least one vaccination, and 52.8% have completed all required vaccinations. According to the CDC, the United States received more than 300 million doses of vaccine on Sunday.

Meanwhile, according to the CDC, the seven-day average of new Covid-19 infections per day decreased from 65,053 on April 1st to 12,780 on June 5th. 367.

However, according to the CDC, vaccination rates have slowed, dropping from an average of 1.96 million on April 11 to 444,000 on May 31.

Immunization rates are particularly low in certain parts of the country. For example, in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming, less than 50% of adults have been vaccinated.

Experts also warn that lower vaccination rates are dangerous for children in the United States. “What we see is that teens are behind in the same place where adults are behind,” said ED doctor Anand Swaminathan.

“We need to deliver the vaccine to where people are and answer their questions,” said Jeff Seiens, Coronavirus Coordinator at the White House. “And by July 4, more and more. We are confident that many people will be vaccinated. “

“Vaccination is a way out of this pandemic,” Warensky said. “CDC data continue to show promising signs that a pandemic is nearing its end in the country, but everyone needs to play their part and be vaccinated to cross the finish line. There is “(Lenghi, CBS News, 6/5; Rodriguez, USA Today, 6/4; sun, Washington post, 6/4; Silberman, CNN, 6/7; Maxoris, CNN, 6/6; Pereira, ABC news, 6/6; Diamond et al. Washington post, 6/6).