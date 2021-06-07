Procedures using ultrasonic energy found to treat high blood pressure

Minimally invasive procedures targeting nerves near the kidneys significantly increase blood pressure in hypertensive patients, according to the results of a global multicenter clinical trial led in the United Kingdom by researchers at Queen Mary University of London and Bartz Health NHS. It turned out to reduce to. Trust.

Published in Lancet Presented at a conference of the American Heart Association, this procedure is hopeful for hypertensive patients who do not respond to recommended treatments (resistant hypertension) and are at very high risk for cardiovascular disease such as stroke and heart attack. It suggests that it may be given. ..

In this international clinical trial, a one-hour procedure called “renal denervation” was tested. It uses ultrasonic energy to destroy the nerves between the kidneys and the brain that signal to control blood pressure.

In this study, 136 randomly assigned patients were enrolled to undergo renal denervation or “placebo” (a placebo-equivalent surgical procedure). St. Bartholomew’s Hospital’s UK testing facility is the world’s largest patient recruiting agency, with patients also participating in the United States, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The study showed that renal denervation had a significant and safe antihypertensive effect after 2 months in patients who were taking at least three antihypertensive drugs. It was found that blood pressure decreased by 8.0 mmHg. This was a significant 4.5 mmHg reduction compared to patients who underwent sham surgery.

In addition, there were no safety concerns in either the renal denervation group or the camouflaged group.

“This is probably one of the most important studies in the field of hypertension that emerged during the pandemic era,” said Melvin Robo, a British principal investigator at Queen Mary University of London and the Barts Health NHS Trust. It could be a cure. It is an option for hypertensive patients in the very near future, and the National Institutes of Health (NICE) will reassess the technology based on recent data in the coming months. . ”

Dr. Manish Saxena of Queen Mary University of London and the Barts Health NHS Trust, who conducted research at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, added: It is life-threatening and increases the risk of cardiovascular events and death.

“Many high-risk patients have to manage multiple prescription medications, which are difficult to adhere to and pose significant challenges to our healthcare system and resources.

“Finding other ways to lower blood pressure in difficult-to-treat patients, such as renal denervation, reduces cardiovascular risk, reduces dosage, improves quality of life, and ultimately reduces NHS costs. Will lead to. “

Raenard Gonzalez, 49, who lives in Sally, went through this procedure as part of the trial. He said, “I’ve been taking blood pressure pills for about 19 years, but for the past 9 years I’ve had to take 5 different pills daily. My consultant. I’m lethargic and healthy. It was difficult to maintain weight. I had to keep eating to fight fatigue and keep myself awake. I knew something was wrong, but there seemed to be nothing else. .Option for me.

“When I heard about the trial, I felt that I really had nothing to lose. It was so easy, the surgery was not so invasive, it just pierced the skin. That day I could go home. I got it. A lot of pain.

“Since I had this surgery, I’ve been able to manage my weight and my energy and motivation have improved significantly. I used to have high blood pressure after any exercise, but now I’m how much I can do myself. It’s okay to exercise. Your blood pressure will always drop. This is great.

“All the medications I was taking before the trial were discarded and I am now taking only one triple combination pill. I’m really happy that this treatment will soon be available to others.

This study was funded by ReCor Medical, Inc. ReCor Medical, Inc. manufactures the Paradise® ™ renal ablation system used in this study and is not involved in data interpretation or reporting other than providing formatting and copy editing assistance.

