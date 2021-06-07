Too much caffeine can cause blindness in people at high risk of glaucoma





New York – Caffeine can be a major pickup to keep your eyes open for many who need a boost. Unfortunately, new research shows that drinking too much coffee and other caffeine drinks can have serious eye health consequences. People who drink caffeine, which is at high genetic risk for glaucoma, are nearly four times more likely to develop blind eye disease, according to researchers at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. The authors of the study add that their findings are the first to reveal a link between a person’s diet and vision-depriving conditions. Glaucoma is a major cause of blindness in the United States. The results are the same for all types of glaucoma patients. High intraocular pressure damages the nerves that connect the eyes to the brain, resulting in poor vision and eventually blindness. the current, Main treatment Glaucoma includes medicated eye drops and surgery. How many cups of coffee affect your eyesight? The international team surveyed more than 120,000 people and examined the relationship between caffeine intake and intraocular pressure (IOP). Intraocular pressure (IOP) is an important measure of intraocular pressure and is the patient’s overall risk of glaucoma. Patients with elevated intraocular pressure are usually asymptomatic until the disease begins to affect their vision. Overall, the results show that drinking large amounts of caffeine on a regular basis does not significantly affect the risk of IOP and glaucoma. However, among those at the highest genetic risk of elevated IOP, drinking three cups of coffee daily resulted in a nearly four-fold increase in glaucoma cases. “We previously published a study that suggests that high caffeine intake increases the risk of high-tension open-angle glaucoma in people with a history of illness in their families. The adverse effects between high doses of caffeine and glaucoma have been shown to be apparent only among the following patients: Highest genetic risk score “For elevated intraocular pressure,” said lead author Louis R. Pasquale, MD, FARVO. Media release.. Less caffeine is needed to reduce vision in glaucoma patients The researchers analyzed DNA samples and health records from 2006 to 2010 in a group at the UK Biobank, one of the world’s largest medical databases. The 39-73 year group also provided information on caffeine habits, such as daily drinking, caffeine-rich food intake, and time spent on these products. In addition, participants revealed a family history of glaucoma and other visual impairments. Three years after the study began, the team rechecked each patient’s intraocular pressure.The person who drank the most caffeine, 480 milligrams or roughly 4 cups of coffee a day, Their IOP increased by an average of 0.35 mmHg. However, the top 25% of participants in terms of genetic risk of glaucoma were far more affected by daily caffeine intake. The authors of the study found that consuming 321 milligrams of caffeine and about three cups of coffee per day increased the prevalence of glaucoma in these individuals by a factor of 3.9. “Glaucoma patients are often asked if lifestyle changes can protect their eyesight, but they haven’t been studied much so far. This study benefits those with the highest genetic risk of glaucoma. Suggests that you may receive From reducing caffeine intakeIt should be noted that the association between caffeine and glaucoma risk was found only in those who consumed high amounts of caffeine and had the highest genetic risk. Ophthalmology. “A study of the UK Biobank shows how our genes are Affects the risk of glaucoma And the role that our actions and environment can play. I would like to continue expanding my knowledge in this field. “ The survey results will be published in the June issue. Ophthalmology..

