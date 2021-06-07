Space Sheva Hospital: Exploring the Last Frontier of Medicine

The sky is not the limit when one of the world’s leading hospitals prepares to conduct medical research in space.

Sheba Medical Center Announced on Monday the new ARC Space Lab, which will send eight medical experiments into space. The experiment will be conducted by Israel’s second space traveler, Eytan Stibbe. Axiom space First private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in February 2022.

Former Israeli fighter pilot and businessman, funding $ 50 million to participate in missions, Stebbe spent 10 days on the ISS, created by Israeli startups, universities and hospitals. We are planning to conduct ten experiments. This mission, called Rakia (Hebrew for heaven), is led by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ramon Foundation.

Sheva’s new space laboratory “will allow us to test many of our ideas about the future of medicine in this unique and delicate environment called space,” said the director of the ARC space laboratory. One Dr. Harrell Barris told The Jerusalem Post.

Some of the experiments include studying how space travel affects space and the Earth’s eye system. “Many space travelers experience visual impairment during flight, and research shows changes in the retina and optic nerve after space flight,” says Barris. “Understanding this is important to ensure that NASA develops countermeasures and ensures that astronauts’ visibility is not compromised on long flights such as manned missions to Mars. We have a device that weighs less than 2.5 kilograms that Eitan uses to perform high-resolution scans of the retina while traveling, providing data that has never been recorded. Of course, this study is on Earth. Can also have a breakthrough impact. “

Another experiment investigates the behavior of the urinary microflora. “Astronauts in space know that the bacteria in the microbiota change and often suffer from urinary tract infections, urinary urgency, and other problems during and after flight,” he said. Ben Bursi, one of the scientists involved in the project, explained. “This is a problem that can affect future space travel, and if we can understand how to prevent it, it may also help us understand the related problems that affect many people. . “

Other experiments observe various aspects of the space traveler’s immune system. We will study the effect of microgravity on the permeability of the blood-brain barrier and its potential for future treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Multispectral imaging of the anterior chamber is used to assess general condition. Study of T cell activation in space. Explore changes in transcriptomics that cause increased bacterial pathogenicity and antibiotic resistance in a space micro-gravity environment.

cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1716’e132)})