Too much caffeine increases the likelihood of glaucoma-Consumer Health News





Monday, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) –A third or fourth cup of coffee may not only worsen your heartbeat. New studies show that a genetic predisposition to eye disease can significantly increase the risk of glaucoma. More than 120,000 British people between the ages of 39 and 73 participated in the study and provided information on caffeine intake and vision. This includes whether you have a family history of glaucoma or glaucoma, which is a major cause of blindness in the United States. Three years later, researchers evaluated participants’ eyes and measured intraocular pressure, including intraocular pressure (IOP). Elevated intraocular pressure is a risk factor for glaucoma. High caffeine intake was not associated with increased IOP or increased risk of overall glaucoma, but participants with the strongest genetic predisposition to elevated IOP said higher caffeine intake IOP was higher and the incidence of glaucoma was higher. Those who consumed the most caffeine (about 4 cups of coffee per day) had an increased IOP of 0.35 mm Hg. In the category with the highest genetic risk score for glaucoma, people who drink about three or more cups of coffee a day are 3.9 times more likely to develop glaucoma than those who drink or minimize caffeine. It belonged to the group with the lowest genetic risk score. Studies published in the June issue of the journal OphthalmologyIs the first to show the diet-hereditary interaction in glaucoma, suggesting that people with a strong family history of glaucoma need to limit their caffeine intake. “We previously published a study suggesting that high caffeine intake increases the risk of high-tension open-angle glaucoma in people with a family history of illness,” the study said. Leader and responsible author Dr. Luis Pasquale said: He is Vice-Chair of Ophthalmology Research at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. “This study shows that the adverse effects of high caffeine intake and glaucoma are only apparent among those with the highest genetic risk score for elevated intraocular pressure,” Pasquale said in a news release from Mount Sinai. Said in. According to Dr. Anthony Kawaja, co-author of the study and associate professor of ophthalmology at University College London, “Glaucoma patients often ask if they can protect their eyesight through lifestyle changes. Research has been relatively undeveloped so far. Studies suggest that reducing caffeine intake may be beneficial for people at the highest genetic risk of glaucoma. . “ Still, Kawaja added, “It should be noted that the association between caffeine and glaucoma risk was found only with high doses of caffeine and in those with the highest genetic risk.” T. For more information The National Eye Institute has more information. Glaucoma.. Source: Mount Sinai Health System, News Release, June 7, 2021

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos