Smartwatch lights may turn on insulin genes to control diabetes

paper This article is freely shared under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Researchers have developed a genetic switch that can “reverse” the green LED light emitted by commercial smartwatches. This is an approach that can be used to treat diabetes in the future. Many modern fitness trackers and smartwatches have built-in LEDs. The continuous or pulsed green light penetrates the skin and can be used to measure the wearer’s heart rate during physical activity or at rest. These watches are very popular. Currently, a team of researchers are trying to take advantage of its popularity by using LEDs to control genes and alter cell behavior through the skin. Martin Fussenegger of ETH Zurich’s Faculty of Biosystems Science and Engineering explains the challenges to this effort: “The naturally occurring molecular system in human cells does not respond to green light, so we had to build something new.” Researchers finally developed a molecular switch. light Of smart watches. This switch is linked to a genetic network that researchers have introduced into human cells. By convention, they used HEK 293 cells for their prototypes. Depending on the composition of this network, that is, the genes contained therein Insulin As soon as cells are exposed to green light, or other substances. Turning off the light disables the switch and stops the process. Using standard smartwatch software, researchers did not have to develop their own programs. During the test, they launched a running app and turned on the green light. “Off-the-shelf watches provide a universal solution for flipping molecular switches,” says Fussenegger. The new model emits light pulses that are better suited to keep the genetic network up and running. However, molecular switches are more complex. The molecular complex was integrated into the cell membrane and connected to the connecting part, similar to the connecting of railroad passenger cars. As soon as the green light is emitted, the components protruding into the cell are exfoliated and transported to the cell nucleus. Insulin production gene. When the green light goes out, the detached part reconnects with the corresponding part embedded in the membrane. Researchers tested the system by transplanting the appropriate cells into both pig skin and live mice and immobilizing the smartwatch like a rucksack. Researchers have started a clock running program and turned on a green light to activate the cascade. “This is the first time this type of implant has been operated using a commercially available smart electronic device, which is called a wearable and is intended to be worn directly on the skin,” says Hussenegger. Most watches emit a green light that is a practical basis for potential applications because users do not have to purchase special devices. However, according to Fussenegger, the technology is unlikely to enter clinical practice for at least another decade. The cells used in this prototype should be replaced with your own cells. In addition, the system must go through the clinical phase before it is approved, which represents a major regulatory hurdle. “To date, very few cell therapies have been approved,” says Fussenegger. The study will look like this Nature Communications.. Source: ETH Zurich

