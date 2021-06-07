What is a “dry scoop”?The latest TikTok trends can pose a danger to your mind





TikTok is packed with so-called "life hacks" and fitness trends, but it's one of the hints for "dry scoops." Reportedly caused serious health problems It is intended for at least two users, including one who claims to have had a heart attack. So what is this latest gimmick and can it really cause a heart attack? One cardiologist says that if you take very high levels of caffeine, you're right. "This epidemic is similar to the currently banned ephedrine epidemic for weight loss," cardiologist and founder of the Upper East Side Cardiology, Dr. Satogit Busri, told Fox News. "The purpose of dry scoops is to ensure that pre-exercise performance-enhancing supplements enter the bloodstream faster than regular pre-exercise drinks." In the TikTok epidemic, instead of mixing the powder with a diluted drink of milk or water, the user swallows the powder, dries it, and then chases it with the liquid. "With a dry scoop, absorption begins directly from the membrane in the mouth and continues through the esophagus to the stomach," explained Busri. "As a pure dry powder, it is undiluted and as soon as it enters the bloodstream. Supplements are released. Among them, the ones that enter the blood very quickly are very large amounts of caffeine, which, like ephedrine, causes a rapid increase in adrenaline and overdrives the heart. . " This is especially dangerous for people who have undiagnosed coronary artery disease or who can cause potential arrhythmias and have a dangerous health impact. "In people who have not been diagnosed with coronary artery disease, the heart needs more and more oxygen, which creates a mismatch between oxygen supply and demand, but an undiagnosed obstruction causes a shortage of supply, which It can lead to a heart attack, "said Busuri. "Elevated heart rate can also trigger potential arrhythmias, which can lead to stroke, among other things." Relation: Studies show that children on a vegan diet have good heart health but are at risk of growth Caffeine can also cause atrial fibrillation, which can cause blood clots to form in the heart, which can move to the brain. It can also cause high blood pressure, and Busri warns that it can have a domino effect on organs. "Dry scoops have no merit," Busri warned. "Another method is gold standard body conditioning. With proper systematic diet and exercise programs, similar results can be achieved. In addition, these results have a positive effect on the body and heart. The result is a healthier heart, a more relaxed cardiovascular system, and a significantly reduced risk of heart disease. "

