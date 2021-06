Bot blamed for false alarms on COVID on Facebook

(HealthDay) — New research shows that bots, not individual users, are causing many of the COVID-19 false alarms on Facebook. A bot is a large number of automated accounts controlled by a single user. “The coronavirus pandemic is what the World Health Organization calls a false” infodemic, “” said John Ayers, a scientist and research leader at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) who specializes in public health surveillance. Caused. ” “But bots like those used by Russian agents in the 2016 US presidential election have been overlooked as a source of false alarms for COVID-19,” Ayers added in a college news release. The authors of the survey measured how quickly the same link was shared with a sample of about 300,000 posts made to Facebook groups sharing 251,655 links. Researchers explain that links that multiple accounts repeatedly share within seconds indicate bot account activity controlled by automated software. The Facebook group most affected by bots averaged 4.28 seconds to share the same link, while the Facebook group least affected by bots took 4.35 hours. Among the Facebook groups with the least or most impact of bots, researchers monitor posts sharing a link to the Danish Study (DANMASK-19), which evaluates face masks for protection against COVID-19 infections. Did.This was a clinical trial published in a journal Annals of Internal Medicine.. “We chose DANMASK-19 for our study because masks are an important public health measure for controlling pandemics and are a source of general debate,” said the study’s co-author, UCSD Infection. Said Dr. Davey Smith, Chief of the. Researchers found that 39% of posts sharing the DANMASK-19 trial were for the Facebook group most affected by the bot, and 9% of the posts were addressed to the Facebook group most unaffected by the bot. Discovered what was done. One-fifth of bot-affected Facebook group posts claimed that masks were harmful to the wearer, contrary to scientific evidence. Studies show that postings to Facebook groups that are least affected by bots are 2.3 times more likely to harm mask wearers than postings to Facebook groups that are least affected by bots, resulting in conspiracy. It was 2.5 times more likely to make a claim. The results were published on June 7th. JAMA Internal Medicine.. “If you want to rectify the’infodemic’, eliminating bots on social media is the first step you need to do,” Ayers said. “Unlike the controversial strategy of censoring real people, silencing automated propaganda is something everyone can and should support.” Twitter analysis found that national lockdown announcements helped minimize false alarms for COVID-19. For more information:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlines what you need to do Learn about COVID-19.

