Michael R. Debounce, MD, MPH: Hydroxyurea is essentially an Amazon treatment for sickle cell disease. Many of the benefits associated with the use of boxerotor and crizanlyzumab also occur in individuals who receive hydroxyurea. However, specifically, hydroxyurea is associated with reduced red blood cell adhesion to endothelial molecules and a decrease in the total number of red blood cells in patients with sickle cell disease. Hydroxyurea also reduces the production of reticulocytes. The newly formed red blood cells, reticulocytes, are one of the most adherent cells in the development of red blood cell lifespan. Hydroxyurea raises the hemoglobin F-number, and when the hemoglobin F-number rises, the polymerization of red blood cells decreases. This is very similar to the mechanism of action of boxerotor, which causes the loss of red blood cells and the polymerization of intracellular hemoglobin. Hydroxyurea also increases total hemoglobin levels in patients with hemoglobin SS and hemoglobin S beta-zero thalassemia.

As mentioned earlier, increasing the amount of hemoglobin increases the oxygen supply to the brain, improving cognitive status and reducing the likelihood of neurological complications. Hydroxyurea is NG [nitric oxide] Patients with sickle cell disease develop chronic hemolysis and have increased nitric oxide availability through the use of hydroxyurea, based on the fact that chronic hemolysis results in a decrease in nitric oxide associated with endothelial dysfunction. It is an advantageous approach to improving personal care.

Last but not least, patients with sickle cell disease often become inflamed. They have chronic inflammation. Hydroxyurea is a myelosuppressant that reduces the background rate of inflammation in patients with sickle cell disease. When it comes to the safety of hydroxyurea, it’s a very safe treatment. It has been used for decades in children and adults with sickle cell disease and only reports signals of adverse consequences. This drug is highly tolerated for infants, children and adults.Occasionally there are children and adults with GI [gastrointestinal] Drug-induced pain or nausea and vomiting are much less than in the majority of individuals taking hydroxyurea.

The main concern when talking to our family with children and adults with sickle cell disease is that it is sexual addiction. In adolescents and young women of childbearing age, hydroxyurea is The drug is usually discontinued in people who are thinking of becoming pregnant or who are recorded as pregnant because it is associated with teratogenic effects in animal models. In men, hydroxyurea has been shown to reduce sperm health and cause sperm morphology. Therefore, for men with sickle cell disease who want children, there may be times when women must stop hydroxyurea to reach the sperm levels needed to become pregnant. Other complications There are few symptoms in the meantime. Excessive bleeding associated with thrombocytopenia due to this myelosuppressant has not been reported. Viral infections can occur, reducing both reticulocyte counts and hemoglobin. In many cases, it is sufficient to hold hydroxyurea for a short period of time, usually one week. Due to the myelosuppressive nature of hydroxyurea, there is no increase in viral infections associated with hydroxyurea. The profile is pretty good.

L-Glutamine is the first drug approved by the FDA for use in sickle cell disease, following hydroxyurea. This is our reliable treatment for children and adolescents with hemoglobin SC, who usually have multiple episodes of vascular occlusion. Little is known about side effects. In addition, L-glutamine is prescribed for adults. The big challenge in adhering to the drug is that you have to mix the drug twice a day and it’s not very tasty. Patients usually need to come up with strategies that allow the drug to be mixed with certain other foods so that they cannot actually taste the drug through their taste buds. Of course, if you expect to take the drug when you go out or visit your family, you should travel with food.

However, there are benefits, and the benefit is that L-glutamine reduced the incidence of vascular occlusion episodes in children and adults with sickle cell disease in a Phase 3 double-blind, randomized controlled trial. Importantly, the drug can be provided to approximately one-third of patients with hemoglobin SC or hemoglobin S beta plus thalassemia, especially to children under the age of the FDA’s availability of chrysanthemum. If there is evidence that it may be profitable, this can be offered as a reasonable option.

