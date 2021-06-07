Keep track of cases, deaths, and local updates

It can be seen for a long time after the recovery of COVID. >> The Heat Tier Oklahoma Union continues to update weekly to provide information on various Topicon COVIDs. One area of ​​debate is the misuse of the veterinary drug ivermectin as a treatment for human COVID. >> You don’t always know what the concentration of the drug is, what the prescription of the drug is, or if there are other things that the compound may contain. >> Dr JENNIFER RUDD, a professor of veterinary pathology at OSU, describes the risks of administering far beyond the effects of the drug. >> When we treat ivermectin in fellow animals such as dogs, we often see Tremore, Dan said. Do not use ivermectin as a home remedy. Some Oklahoman said, “I’m worried about my health after COVID, which includes myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle. And peritonitis, inflammation of the outer skin of the heart. >> This is more than one. External stimuli are like ACHS bacteria, viruses, etc. we used to talk about, and internal stimuli are like autoimmune activation.> > Cardiologists are concerned. >> Cardiac remodeling leading to general myocarditis or general heart failure, cardiac dysfunction. Fortunately, most patients have clinically stimulated ITIS. Is –

Oklahoma COVID-19: Track Cases, Deaths, and Local Updates

Oklahoma continues to address the proliferation of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. KOCO 5 provides up-to-date information on the latest local and national headlines, COVID-19 cases, deaths, and the latest limits in Oklahoma. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 453,890. 8,498 deaths (provisional deaths provided by the CDC) Effective cases Rolling average of new cases daily for 9,847 days 99 Currently in hospital 136 Coronavirus Call Center One-on-one from any phone. Latest Local Headlines (as of Monday, June 7, 2021) Oklahoma Education Authorities say they have found a $ 1.6 million scam in an orphanage during the COVID-19 pandemic Softball is back I did! Women’s College World Series returns to OKC after pandemic postponement Oklahoma Health Department is planning a text message campaign to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 Oklahoma’s top doctors are animals Warns that it is being used improperly for the treatment of COVID-19. COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for Children National COVID-19 Heading: Week of June 7, 2021 In the United States, hospitals are reporting some good news. However, in areas with low vaccination rates, hospitals have reported a surge in COVID-19 patients. As more adults are vaccinated, medical professionals warn children who have not yet been vaccinated. Children make up about a quarter of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, and one expert states that pediatric patients are “vulnerable hosts” for COVID-19. The United States continues to relax pandemic restrictions. Much of the information on the card is simple, but other parts, such as the vaccine lot number, show important details that are not widely understood. Oklahoma County-Country Map, COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Mobile Users: Click here to see the coronavirus in your area and view the interactive map below. What are the symptoms of COVID-19 / coronavirus? Disease Control Center Fever or fever Cough Shortness of breath or breathing difficulty Fatigue Muscle or body pain Headache Loss of taste or smell Throat pain Congestion or nasal discharge Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea , Not all possible symptoms are included. The CDC will continue to update this list as more information about the virus becomes available. Do I need to be tested for COVID-19? Where can I be tested in Oklahoma? The CDC recommends that you consider taking a COVID-19 test if: Persons with COVID-19 confirmed have been asked or referred to by a healthcare provider, local / external icon, or state health department for testing. >> For a list of testing locations throughout Oklahoma , Click here. FDA also approves COVID inspection-19 You can also take it home. Test kits can be purchased from Amazon and results are available 24 to 72 hours after the sample is shipped and received. Emergency Care for COVID-19 Symptoms The CDC is telling you to look for coronavirus emergency warning signs. If anyone shows any of these symptoms, seek emergency medical attention immediately: dyspnea Persistent pain or tightness in the chest New confusion Can’t wake up or can’t wake up Lips Or your face turns blue This list is not all possible symptoms Please contact your healthcare provider for any other serious or related symptoms. Call 911 or call your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who is or may be infected with COVID-19. Who is at greatest risk for coronavirus? According to the CDC, older people and people with underlying illnesses such as heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at increased risk of developing more serious complications from the virus. It seems. Flu or COVID-19. What is the difference between them? Some of the symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 are similar, so it may be difficult to distinguish between them by symptoms alone. .. Tests may be needed to confirm the diagnosis. There are some important differences between influenza and COVID-19. The CDC states that COVID-19 is more likely to spread than influenza and appears to cause more serious illness in some people. It can also take some time for people to show symptoms of COVID-19 and can be transmitted for a longer period of time than the flu.Useful Resource Center Oklahoma Health Department COVID-19 Correspondence Oklahoma City County Health Department Cleveland County Health Department Canada County Health Department Logan County Health Department Tulsa Health Department Complete list of county health departments across Oklahoma