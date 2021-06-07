Connect with us

Health

How the pandemic changed the way we eat and shop

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By




CNN
— —

Covid-19 has influenced our lives in many ways, including how we eat and shop. According to a series of reports, changes are not always going in the right direction. It was announced on Monday at the American Society for Nutrition’s annual meeting.

An analysis by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that some of us are increasing consumption of unhealthy snacks and desserts. Drink sugary drinks such as sweetened coffee and tea, regular sodas, and fruit drinks, including chips, cookies, and ice cream., Sports drinks and energy drinks.

More than one-third (36%) of nearly 4,000 Americans surveyed in June 2020 report that they may consume more. Eating unhealthy snacks and desserts before the pandemic, 22% said they occasionally drank sugared drinks.

However, 16% said they eat snacks and sweets frequently or constantly, and 10% say they eat sweet drinks as well. People who report eating the most unhealthy foods and drinks are more likely to be identified as Hispanic or black, under 65, obese, female, low-income and poorly educated.

The same survey also asked about food availability and safety. Nearly 6 out of 10 people (mainly low-income, unemployed, black or Hispanic adults) do not have access to food at nearby stores or are infected with Covid-19 from food. I answered that I was worried. Early concerns that Covid-19 could spread through food packaging was Immediately discounted by scientists..

Dietitian Brianna Dumas, a Fellow of the CDC’s Research Participation Program, said these findings “emphasize the importance of strategies and communication to reduce fear and prevent unintended negative behavior.” ..

In addition, public health officials need to emphasize “consumer awareness of emergency food access options, including promoting hunger safety net programs, especially among imbalance-affected groups.” Said Dumas.

Another study analyzed the diets of more than 2,000 Americans before and after the pandemic and found a reduction in health food consumption. Includes vegetables and whole grains from the last year.

“This decline was most pronounced among female, black and Latin research participants, and those who gained at least 5 pounds or more since 2018,” said Caroline, a postdoctoral fellow at the American Cancer Society.・ Umm said in a statement.

Um will track study participants to understand how their diet continues to change.Other studies investigate factors such as mental health and financial stress factors, It may be involved in changes in feeding behavior.

Nearly 30% of the 433 parents surveyed by Virginia Commonwealth University researchers say their children gained an average of 9.6 pounds in the months from May to September 2020.

Parents of children between the ages of 5 and 18 again before the pandemic and in May and September of 2020 The weight of the child.

Family members who said their children gained weight during that period were concerned about this trend and sought to monitor and limit their children’s eating habits in both May and September. However, in families where the child did not gain weight, parents were initially worried about monitoring their child’s food intake in May, but by September they had stopped doing so.

Further research is needed to investigate and target “various behavioral, social, environmental and psychosocial factors” that may contribute to weight gain in children and adolescents, Associate Professor of Pediatrics And written by Melanie Bean, co-director of the Healthy Lifestyle Center. Summary at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Richmond Children’s Hospital.

Another study presented at the conference looked at the effects on children when families make fun of them and make other critical comments about their weight. According to a study, Tufts University researchers commented on family’s negative comments about weight that “only three times a month was significantly associated with the internalization of moderate to high levels of weight bias.” I found.

Previous research When children and adults experience weight prejudice and internalize it, it shows that it can itself predict weight gain.

“It’s generally accepted that a little shame or stigma may motivate you to lose weight, but research doesn’t seem to do that,” said Rebecca Pull, Deputy Director of the University of Connecticut’s Rad Food Policy and Obesity Center. Says. Told CNN in a previous interview.

“In fact, when people experience weight prejudice, this actually contributes to unhealthy eating behavior, reduced physical activity, and weight gain,” said Puhl. “According to our study, Parents tend to be more effective when they put their conversations into healthy behavior.

“The focus is not on the scales, but on the whole family eating fruits and vegetables, turning soda into water, and doing daily physical activity,” she added.

According to a survey conducted early in the pandemic, March and April 2020, one-third of the approximately 18,000 households surveyed said they were buying groceries online, 60 of which. % Says they plan to do so in the future. After the pandemic is over.

What’s the main reason? According to Shu Wen Ng, an associate professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina, more than 80% said they wanted to avoid public bacteria and Covid-19, and 44% said they wanted to take advantage of convenience. It was. At Chapel Hill.

Researchers at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science Policy at Tufts University analyzed retail prices for food and other consumer goods in 133 counties in the United States and compared them to the levels of Covid-19 limits imposed by local governments.

The results showed that higher levels of government restrictions during the pandemic were associated with higher food prices, but did not affect the cost of other consumer goods.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: