The study identifies cancer patients at the highest risk of COVID

Robert Plate



Health Day Reporter



Monday, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) –Active inpatients cancer New studies show that people who have survived cancer or who have never had cancer are more likely to die of COVID-19.

The researchers were admitted to the NYU Langon Medical Center in New York City and analyzed the records of about 4,200 patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Of those patients, 233 showed activity. Cancer diagnosis..

In-hospital mortality from COVID-19 was approximately 34% in patients with active cancer, but decreased to approximately 28% in patients with or without a history of cancer.

Active person Blood cancer According to a study recently published in the journal, COVID-19 had the highest risk of death. cancer..

Get anti-cancer treatment–including chemical treatment, Molecularly Target therapy And Immunotherapy –Researchers say that within three months prior to admission, it was not associated with an increased risk of death.

“Of patients admitted with active cancer and COVID-19, recent cancer treatments were not associated with worsening outcomes,” said the study’s lead author, NYU Langone’s oncologist. Dr. Daniel Becker said.

Therefore, “active cancer patients need to take precautions to prevent COVID-19 infection, including vaccination, but they do not have to avoid cancer treatment,” Becker said in the journal news. Described in the release.

The findings also highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccination for cancer patients, said Dr. Thresh Lamaringam, the next editor-in-chief of the journal. He is the Deputy Director of the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University in Atlanta and the Deputy Director of Cancer Research at the University’s School of Medicine.

For more information

National Cancer Institute, Cancer patients and COVID-19..

Source: cancer, News Release, June 7, 2021