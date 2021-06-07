Montana reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing 400K fully vaccinated residents (Monday, June 7)





With 121 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in Montana, the state’s pandemic deaths reached 1,633. (Note: The Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare has changed the reporting schedule for Montana COVID-19 to weekdays only. vaccine [lnks.gd] And If [lnks.gd] map. The map will not be updated on weekends starting on Saturday, June 5th. Both maps will continue to be updated from Monday to Friday. As a result of this change, the numbers reported on Monday will include the weekend numbers for that day, so we can expect the Montanans to be larger. ) The number of people in the state who are fully vaccinated against the virus is 402,319, which is reported to be about 44% of the state’s population. The total number of doses received was reported to be 826,236. by Montana Response: COVID-19 On the website, Yellowstone County reported 26 new cases and Cascade County reported 18. The remaining new cases were reported in 15 Montana states. Cumulative total by county, new daily, active cases Yellowstone County Incident 17,750 Total | 26 New | 122 Active Cascade County Incident Total 9,322 | 18 New | 109 Active Flathead County Incident 12,247 Total | 17 New | 104 Active Ravalli County Incident 3,199 Total | 12 New | 60 Active Missoula County Incident Total 9,254 | 10 new | 57 active Gallatin County Incident 14,863 Total | 7 New | 28 Active Lewis and Clark County Incident 6,991 Total | 7 New | 36 Active Hill County Incident 2,018 Total | 5 New | 17 Active Musselshell County Incident Total 362 | 5 New | 6 Active Brain County Incident 803 Total | 4 New | 9 Active Lake County Incident 2,123 Total | 2 New | 11 Active Chouteau County Incident Total 515 | 1 new | 4 active Custer County Incident 1,205 Total | 1 New | 8 Active Madison County Incident Total 789 | 1 new | 3 active Mineral County Incident Total 265 | 1 new | 4 active Weight County Incident 503 Total | 1 New | 2 Active Roosevelt County Incident 1,664 Total | 1 New | 8 Active Stillwater County Incident Total 742 | 1 New | 14 Active Teton County Incident 506 Total | 1 New | 3 Active State health officials report a cumulative total of 112,381 cases in Montana. The number of collections is reported to be 110,084. 664 active cases were reported across the state. Yellowstone County had the highest number of activities with 122 cases, followed by Cascade County with 109 cases of activity. Montana Response: COVID-19 Website Active COVID-19 cases by county, June 7, 2021 The total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Montana was 1,397,750, with an increase of 454 tests during the 24-hour reporting period. According to state health officials, 57 were hospitalized and the total number of viral hospitalizations was 5,338. Note: Since the COVID-19 pandemic began early, MTN News has made every effort to report local data, if available, instead of the state-wide reports provided daily. In some cases, the county’s health department was able to share data with the general public faster than the state. We considered editing this data along with state data to be the best way to provide an up-to-date view of the public health status of each community. With continued vaccination and a continuous reduction in daily cases, state data are beginning to be more in line with local reports. Some major jurisdictions have stopped offering their own updates and are now collecting all data on their state websites.Based on these factors, MTN News will publish the COVID-19 report from June 1, 2021. Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare website. After weeks of surveillance, the active case rates reported by the state are in close agreement with those seen in departments still reporting their own numbers. We believe this information provides accurate snapshots of each part of Montana. If you still need to monitor your data and add local information to your report, do so.

