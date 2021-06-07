Maine reports 30 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest total daily since October





Maine reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The daily new number of cases reported since October 20 is except when the state laboratory was closed due to a holiday. There were no additional deaths. The average number of new cases per day for seven days on Monday decreased from 98.7 cases a week ago and 307.7 cases a month ago to 69.7 cases. All counties reported single-digit or zero cases on Monday, and the state's most populous Cumberland county recorded the highest number of eight cases: Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Hancock, and Knox. In the six counties of Piscataquis, there were no new cases. During the peak of the pandemic in mid-January, Maine often reported more than 600 cases per day, and during the peak of the spring surge in April, more than 400 cases were reported per day. Case reporting is often delayed Because there are few people on weekends You are likely to take the test at that point, and some private laboratories do not send test results to state labs on weekends. However, even considering weekend delays, the number of cases on Monday was low as more people in Maine were vaccinated. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 68,262 COVID-19 cases and 839 deaths have been reported in Maine. At the forefront of vaccines, 724,806 people, or 53.9% of the state's 1.3 million population, have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 720,438 people, or 53.6%, receive the final dose. Maine seeks to reach the younger generation by holding clinics in areas where young people may gather, such as concerts, breweries, and outside the Youth Basketball League in Portland on Sundays. Peggy Acres, one of the nurses distributing shots near the basketball court on Sunday, said he recently opened clinics on several islands in Maine. "It's really a gift that you can do this," she said. "I feel like I'm injecting hope into people's arms." The State Mobile Vaccination Unit-Partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency-will deliver Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine at Rising Tide Brewing in Portland Thursday through Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm Inoculate. In a weekend Facebook post, Dr. Dora Anne Mills, Chief Improvement Officer of MaineHealth, which operates numerous vaccine clinics throughout the state, recalled the fight against the virus for over a year. She wrote that there are many "heroes" who helped the state respond to the virus and helped people get vaccinated as soon as possible. "We are inspired. It catches fire. Our journey has given us the taste of elixir," Mills wrote. "We are all heroes." Hospitalizations have also declined in recent weeks. Currently, 58 people in Maine are hospitalized with COVID-19, 26 of whom are receiving critical care. This story will be updated.

